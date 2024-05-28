19.7 C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Entertainment

Guru Randhawa and Pitbull to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration

By: vibhuti

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

The second round of pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant promises to be a star-studded event filled with music and dance. Sources reveal that renowned Indian singer Guru Randhawa will be performing alongside American rapper Pitbull at the celebration.

This event marks a reunion for Guru Randhawa and Pitbull, who previously collaborated on the song Slowly Slowly in 2019.

Guru Randhawa, known for hits like Lahore, Ishare Tere, Tere Te, Tu Meri Rani, and Suit, is thrilled to be part of the festivities.

Pitbull, famous for tracks such as Give Me Everything, Feel This Moment, Timber, Time of Our Lives, and On the Floor, will add his signature beats to the mix, creating an electrifying atmosphere.

An insider shared, “Guru will be performing with Pitbull at the celebration, which is set to take place the day after tomorrow. It’s expected to be a fun gathering with a perfect blend of Guru’s music and Pitbull’s beats. Guests can look forward to a lively party.”

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are hosting this second round of pre-wedding celebrations for their younger son, Anant. The festivities will begin on May 29 aboard a luxury cruise ship in Palermo, Italy. Guests will enjoy a variety of themed parties both on the ship and on land, with stops in Rome, Cannes, and Portofino.

The celebrations will kick off with a welcome lunch on May 29, followed by a “Starry Night”-themed party. On May 30, the cruise will take guests to Rome for a late-night party. The next day, May 31, will feature a black-tie event in Cannes, France. The final round of celebrations will take place on June 1 in Portofino, Italy.

The Ambani family posing (L-R) Anand Piramal, Mukesh Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani Piramal, Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Bollywood stars such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan have already left for Europe to join the Ambani celebrations.

Additionally, industrialist Anil Ambani and cricket legend MS Dhoni are also attending the bash. Radhika Merchant, the bride-to-be, was spotted at Mumbai’s Kalina airport on Monday with her parents, Viren and Shaila Merchant.

This grand event, combining high-profile performances and luxurious venues, is set to be an unforgettable celebration leading up to the couple’s wedding.

