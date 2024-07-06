Javed Akhtar comments on Joe Biden amid US Presidential race drama

In a light-hearted yet pointed comment, veteran Bollywood screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has entered the conversation surrounding the heated United States presidential race.

With his signature wit, Akhtar took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts. “I am a proud Indian citizen and till my last breath I will remain so but I have one common fact with Joe Biden. Both of us have exactly equal chance of becoming the next president of USA,” Akhtar wrote on Saturday (6).

I am a proud Indian citizen and till my last breath I will remain so but I have one common fact with Joe Biden . Both of us have exactly equal chance of becoming the next president of USA . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 6, 2024

Akhtar’s remark comes at a tumultuous time for President Joe Biden. Following a lackluster performance in a recent debate against Republican rival Donald Trump, Biden has faced growing criticism from within his own Democratic Party.

Concerns about his cognitive abilities and overall health have led some party members to suggest that Vice President Kamala Harris might be a more viable candidate.

In a recent television interview, the 81-year-old president addressed these concerns, attributing his poor debate performance to being “sick” at the time.

Biden remained defiant, asserting that he is the most qualified person to lead the country and dismissing any speculation about stepping down. “I’m staying in the race. I’ll defeat Donald Trump,” he declared at a campaign rally in Madison, Wisconsin.

The aftermath of the debate has seen Biden’s approval ratings drop and calls for his withdrawal increase. Some Democratic leaders are reportedly planning crisis talks to address the situation. Despite these challenges, Biden continues to reaffirm his candidacy for re-election.

Javed Akhtar’s comment has resonated with many, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the political landscape. His witty observation adds a touch of humor to the serious discussions surrounding the upcoming election.

For Indian Americans and fans of Bollywood, Akhtar’s involvement in such a global issue underscores the interconnectedness of today’s world and the unique perspectives that cross-cultural figures can bring to important conversations.

As the 2024 US presidential race heats up, all eyes will be on Biden and his team as they navigate the challenges ahead. Meanwhile, Akhtar’s playful jab serves as a reminder of the diverse voices that contribute to the ongoing political discourse.