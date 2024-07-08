South Korean actor Ma Dong Seok to debut in Telugu film ‘Spirit’ with Prabhas

South Korean star Ma Dong Seok, also known as Don Lee, is set to make his Telugu debut. The renowned Train To Busan actor is reportedly in talks to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit starring south Indian star Prabhas.

According to reports, Ma Dong Seok is expected to play the villain in Spirit alongside Prabhas. It is mentioned that he will be charging a whopping $ 11,98,200 for his role in the film. While these updates haven’t been officially confirmed, the casting rumors are currently making waves.

For those unfamiliar, Ma Dong Seok is best known for his roles in Marvel’s Eternals, The Roundup, and The Outlaws.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit was announced following the success of Animal. The director had previously revealed that filming for the project will begin this year. The film’s production designer, Suresh Selvarajan, also shared that the scale of Spirit will be bigger than the Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal.

Exclusive Buzz : South Korean actor #MaDongSeok playing antagonist role in #Prabhas – #SandeepReddyVanga‘s upcoming Pan Asia Film #Spirit 🤯 Team has already mentioned it will be released in Chinese and Korean language along with Indian languages 🔥 Next box-office hunting🥵 pic.twitter.com/Ut5NnCwQXX — Kolly Corner (@kollycorner) July 7, 2024

However, the film’s team has remained tight-lipped about the casting.

Following the success of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, fans eagerly await Prabhas’ next project, and the potential addition of Ma Dong-seok as the antagonist has generated significant excitement.

Ma Dong-seok recently starred in the Netflix film Badland Hunters and the theatrical release The Roundup: Punishment. He is also producing Holy Night: Demon Hunters and The Villain ‘L2’.