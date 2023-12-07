6.6 C
London
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment‘Will always champion Indian designer on international platforms’ : Sonam
Entertainment

‘Will always champion Indian designer on international platforms’ : Sonam

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

‘Girls Will Be Girls’ selected at Sundance Film Fest

The power couple actor-producer duo, Richa Chadha and Ali...
Entertainment

Freida Pinto on exploring opportunities outside Hollywood

Actress Freida Pinto, who rose to fame with her...
Entertainment

Ankur Khajuria reveals if ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ is rigged

Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge has been the talk...
Entertainment

TIME ranks Taylor Swift as Person of the Year

Time magazine on Wednesday named American Grammy-award-winning singer Taylor...
Entertainment

Sunny Deol says viral ‘drunk’ video part of shooting

After a video in which Sunny Deol appeared to...

Actress Sonam Kapoor has undoubtedly taken Indian fashion on a global platform. She was one of the first Indian celebrities to wear Indian designers at major global events.

Revealing her reason to go local at such events, Sonam said, “For me, I remember it was my first Cannes appearance. I was working with an international brand and they were taking me to Cannes. I have known Masaba since we were kids, we were in kathak class together. But my sister Rhea and I discussed and we were like ‘we should wear an Indian designer on a global platform’ and we wanted to wear a designer who was young and someone who represented the modern and young India.”

She added, “I remember, I wore her (Masaba) saree, and at that time, I draped the saree myself. We had one make-up artist that was being shared by all young girls representing the global brand that I was endorsing. I remember going there and suddenly there was this one photographer who came and took a picture of me and the next thing I knew was that I was on the cover of a leading fashion magazine in America!”

Sonam further says, “I cannot tell you how excited Masaba was! But what was very exciting for me was the fact that I was 23 years old, that an Indian designer featured on a global magazine, and I felt very proud of it as an Indian! After that time, Rhea and I decided that every time there is an international platform, we will always champion an Indian designer, and we have done that.”

On the work front, Sonam was recently seen in the film Blind directed by Shome Makhija, and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

The film marked Sonam’s return to acting after a maternity break. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022. Sonam has signed two new projects as well.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

[tds_leads input_placeholder="Your email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" pp_checkbox="yes" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLXRvcCI6IjMwIiwibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tdG9wIjoiMTUiLCJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMjUiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3NjgsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6eyJtYXJnaW4tdG9wIjoiMjAiLCJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sImxhbmRzY2FwZV9tYXhfd2lkdGgiOjExNDAsImxhbmRzY2FwZV9taW5fd2lkdGgiOjEwMTksInBob25lIjp7Im1hcmdpbi10b3AiOiIyMCIsImRpc3BsYXkiOiIifSwicGhvbmVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjo3Njd9" display="column" gap="eyJhbGwiOiIyMCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxNSJ9" f_msg_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_input_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_btn_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_pp_font_family="downtown-serif-font_global" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNSIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTEifQ==" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTEifQ==" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" btn_text="Unlock All" btn_bg="#000000" btn_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxOCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE0IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNCJ9" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMCJ9" pp_check_color_a="#000000" f_pp_font_weight="600" pp_check_square="#000000" msg_composer="" pp_check_color="rgba(0,0,0,0.56)" msg_succ_radius="0" msg_err_radius="0" input_border="1" f_unsub_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_input_font_weight="500" f_msg_font_weight="500" f_unsub_font_weight="500"]

Latest stories

Previous article
Freida Pinto on exploring opportunities outside Hollywood
Next article
‘Girls Will Be Girls’ selected at Sundance Film Fest

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India’s Apollo hospital probed in cash-for-kidney scam

News 0
INDIA has ordered an investigation into allegations of a...

Hybrid exhibition to address racial injustice and inequalities in mental health

News 0
The announcement of a new 12-month hybrid programme and...

Growth and closer EU ties priorities for Labour, says Starmer

Business 0
LABOUR leader Sir Keir Starmer on Monday (4) said...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc