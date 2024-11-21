Indian chief minister of Uttar Pradesh declares ‘The Sabarmati Report’ film tax free in the state

Indian state of Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended the special screening of Vikrant Massey’s film The Sabarmati Report in Lucknow on Thursday (21).

The film, based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident, has received widespread praise, prompting the CM to declare it tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also accompanied him at the event.

Earlier in the week, Yogi Adityanath met with Vikrant Massey at his official residence in Lucknow. Sharing a picture on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Today, film actor Shri Vikrant Massey made a courtesy visit to the government residence in Lucknow.” The actor reciprocated the gesture by posting the same image on his Instagram handle, expressing his gratitude to the CM.

“Today got an opportunity to meet Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Their appreciation has inspired the entire team of #TheSabarmatiReport. Heartfelt thanks for this respect and affection,” Massey wrote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the film, calling it an important work that brings the truth about the Godhra train burning incident to light. In response to a user’s post tagging him with the film’s trailer, PM Modi said, “It is good that this truth is coming out in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period. Eventually, the facts will always come out!”

The movie, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, delves into the real-life events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra. It aims to shed light on the incident’s realities, sparking important conversations.

Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda also attended a special screening of the film, congratulating the team for their efforts. Speaking to ANI, he remarked, “This movie is based on facts. It depicts the real stories that happened and highlights the reality of the Godhra incident.”

With its focus on truth and historical accuracy, The Sabarmati Report has garnered significant attention and appreciation, positioning itself as a notable cinematic endeavor.