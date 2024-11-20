Himesh Patel on diversity in Hollywood: ‘Proud to be part of a generation changing the conversation’

British actor Himesh Patel credits trailblazers like Riz Ahmed and Dev Patel for inspiring him and opening doors for South Asian representation in cinema. However, the Yesterday star believes that while progress has been made, there is still significant work to do, and he remains committed to raising the bar for himself and others.

Patel, who first gained recognition on the iconic British soap opera EastEnders, rose to global fame with Danny Boyle’s 2019 musical comedy Yesterday. Since then, his impressive portfolio has expanded to include Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending Tenet, Adam McKay’s satirical Don’t Look Up, the dystopian series Station Eleven, and now the dark comedy Greedy People.

Growing up in the UK to Indian parents, Patel revealed that he was not fully aware of the lack of representation for South Asians in mainstream media during his childhood. However, his career in acting exposed him to the barriers faced by South Asian artists, deepening his understanding of the challenges ahead.

“The feeling of wanting to see yourself and not seeing yourself as much—I think I was perhaps only subconsciously aware of it when I was growing up. I was lucky I started acting when I was very young,” Patel shared in an interview with PTI.

Reflecting on his professional journey, Patel said working with other South Asian actors made him realize the uphill battles they endured to achieve success in the industry. This collective experience has fueled his resolve to contribute to changing the narrative.

“I’m proud to be part of a generation that’s changing the conversation,” said Patel, emphasizing the importance of representation in Hollywood. He added that the visibility and opportunities for South Asian actors are growing, but there’s still much work to be done to achieve true inclusivity.

Himesh Patel continues to challenge stereotypes, breaking barriers as an actor and serving as an inspiration for future generations of South Asian artists.