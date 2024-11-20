Ranbir Kapoor’s action-packed video sparks ‘Dhoom 4’ speculations among fans

Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, is making headlines again with a viral video that has left fans speculating about his involvement in Dhoom 4. Though there has been no official confirmation from either the actor or the production team, netizens are convinced that Ranbir is set to lead the next installment of the popular action franchise.

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor has a promising slate of upcoming films. He recently wrapped up Ramayana: Part 1, Nitesh Tiwari’s epic two-part adaptation, and has begun work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

However, the rumors about his role in Dhoom 4 have ignited considerable excitement among fans. Buzz also suggests that Ranbir may reunite with Shraddha Kapoor in this project, following their successful collaboration in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023).

The recent viral clip that sparked the speculation shows Ranbir Kapoor performing high-octane stunts, including running through a hail of bullets and reaching a ‘safe house.’ Shared by paparazzi, the video was captioned, “Leaked Alert🚨Ranbir’s new teaser is all over Twitter! Back in action or better than ever?💥,” further fueling curiosity.

In the comments section, fans eagerly debated the clip’s origins. While some directly speculated about Dhoom 4, others compared it to action sequences from Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise. Comments ranged from “Dhoom 4 Ha Kia” to “Looks like ek tha Tiger🔥,” with some even humorously dubbing it a “remake of Ek Tha Tiger.”

Despite the speculation, it remains unclear if the video is a teaser from Dhoom 4 or simply an ad shoot. Regardless, fans are thrilled to see Ranbir Kapoor in action mode and are hoping their dreams of seeing him headline the Dhoom franchise come true.

As Ranbir Kapoor continues to work on exciting projects, this buzz around his action-packed video only adds to the anticipation for his future releases. Whether or not he joins the Dhoom legacy, one thing is certain—Ranbir’s star power remains as electrifying as ever.