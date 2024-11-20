14 C
‘We had hoped to reach the grand thirty,’ AR Rahman announces separation from his wife calls it ‘unseen end’

Indian music composer and singer AR Rahman (R) poses with his wife as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. Socialite sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian were among the global celebrities spotted in India on July 12 to attend a lavish three-day wedding ceremony staged by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Music composer AR Rahman shared an emotional note following the announcement of his separation from wife Saira Banu after nearly 30 years of marriage. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (20), Rahman expressed his heartbreak, revealing their hope to reach their 30th anniversary.

Referring to the situation as a “fragile chapter,” he wrote, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts.

Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again.” He thanked friends for their kindness and privacy while navigating this challenging time.

The couple’s daughter Khatija Rahman echoed her father’s sentiments, urging privacy and respect through her Instagram Stories. Similarly, their son Ameen also requested understanding during this period.

Rahman and Saira, who married in 1995, share three children—Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. News of their separation was first shared in an official statement by Saira’s lawyer, Vandana Shah. The statement described the decision as deeply difficult, following years of emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their enduring love, the couple found that the tensions in their marriage had created a gap they could no longer bridge.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARR (@arrahman)

The joint statement emphasized the mutual respect between Rahman and Saira as they navigate this turning point. It highlighted their request for privacy, not just for themselves but also for their family.

Rahman and Saira’s separation has stirred conversations about enduring emotional challenges in long-term relationships, particularly within the public eye. Their dignified approach to the situation continues to garner support and empathy from fans and well-wishers worldwide.

