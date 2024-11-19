Ananya Panday unveils New York Institute of Fashion (NIF Global) in India

The New York Institute of Fashion (NIF Global), India’s premier institute for design education, celebrated its grand launch in Mumbai with Bollywood superstar Ananya Panday as the Style Icon of the brand.

Formerly known as NIFD Global, the institute has been rebranded and expanded under the New York Institute of Fashion Inc., headquartered in Manhattan. This milestone event marked a new chapter in design education, offering a blend of global expertise and India’s rich creative culture.

Ananya Panday, one of Gen Z’s leading fashion icons, was the perfect choice to headline the event. Known for her distinctive style and a career that spans Bollywood blockbusters like Student of the Year 2 and popular OTT series such as Call Me Bae and CTRL, Ananya has become a household name.

Her recent appearances at Paris Haute Couture Week, including Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show and as the showstopper for Rohit Bal at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, further solidify her as a versatile fashion powerhouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aakriti Anand Singh (@aakritianandofficial)

- Advertisement -

The launch event connected students from NIF Global campuses across India, offering aspiring designers, interior designers, and beauty professionals an unparalleled opportunity to interact with industry leaders.

Ananya shared her thoughts on the evolving fashion landscape and the importance of originality in her address to the students:

“The fashion industry is ever-evolving, and it’s essential to stay curious and keep pushing boundaries. I’m so inspired by the passion I see in these students. Their dedication and curiosity are the ingredients for success.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIF GLOBAL ANDHERI MUMBAI (@nifandheri)

The New York Institute of Fashion (NIF Global) has launched its campuses across India, introducing a curriculum that integrates New York’s fashion expertise with London’s design education standards. In collaboration with the London School of Trends (LST), the institute offers specialized programs in Fashion Design, Interior Design, Management, and Beauty.

The curriculum aims to merge India’s creative heritage with international methodologies, providing students with a platform to develop skills relevant to the global design industry. The institute operates in alignment with India’s New Education Policy (NEP 2020), focusing on skill-based education and hands-on training.

NIF Global has also partnered with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Medhavi Skills University (MSU) to enhance its vocational training initiatives, preparing students for employment in competitive markets.