AR Rahman’s Bassist Mohini Dey in spotlight after announcing divorce on same day as music maestro: All you need to know

In a surprising series of events, renowned bassist Mohini Dey, known for her collaborations with AR Rahman, announced her separation from her saxophonist husband, Mark Hartsuch. The announcement came just hours after the legendary composer himself revealed his divorce from wife Saira Banu, marking a coincidental yet shocking day for fans of both musicians.

Taking to Instagram, Mohini shared her decision to part ways with Hartsuch, explaining that their separation was amicable. “Dear friends, family, fans, and followers. With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated. We both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed,” she wrote.

Despite their personal split, Mohini emphasized that their professional relationship remains intact. “We will still be working on several projects together including MaMoGi and Mohini Dey groups,” she added, reassuring fans that their shared passion for music continues to unite them.

Mohini Dey, hailing from a musical family in Mumbai, has made her mark as one of India’s most celebrated bassists. Her father, who noticed her talent at an early age, encouraged her to pursue music. By the age of nine, she had her first bass guitar, and by 11, she was performing live.

Over the years, Mohini has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry, both nationally and internationally. Apart from being a regular in A.R. Rahman’s troupe, she has worked with Zakir Hussain, Sivamani, Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater, Steve Vai, and Willow Smith. In 2024, she reached a significant career milestone by joining Willow Smith’s band, solidifying her status as a global talent.

Her contributions to platforms like Gaan Bangla’s Wind of Change and Coke Studio India have also earned her widespread recognition. In August 2023, Mohini released her self-titled debut album, showcasing her versatility and mastery of the bass guitar.

Mohini is also an avid social media user, with over 524k followers on Instagram. She frequently shares updates about her performances and personal insights, engaging deeply with her fans. Just before announcing her divorce, she posted a message about dealing with societal judgments, writing, “I feel like judgments are like FARTS, they come and go and I don’t really care too much about them. You do You. As women, the right to wear what we want is a fundamental expression of our freedom, individuality, and autonomy. It’s not just about clothing; it’s about reclaiming our voice in a world that has historically tried to control how we present ourselves.”

Mohini and Mark Hartsuch, both accomplished musicians, shared not just a marriage but also a unique creative partnership. Together, they co-founded the band MaMoGi, along with drummer Gino Banks, and worked on various projects. Their joint statement on Instagram emphasized their mutual respect and continued collaboration:

On the same day, A.R. Rahman and his wife of 29 years, Saira Banu, announced their separation. The news left fans heartbroken, as the couple, who tied the knot in 1995, were seen as a symbol of enduring love. They have three children: Khateeja, Raheema, and Ameen.

Rahman expressed his sentiments on social media, saying, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

Both announcements shocked fans, who expressed their heartbreak on social media. While the coincidence of the two splits drew attention, supporters commended the grace and maturity with which both Mohini and Rahman handled their situations.

As Mohini and Mark move forward with their professional projects, and Rahman navigates this new chapter in his personal life, fans continue to rally behind their icons, celebrating their contributions to music and respecting their decisions.