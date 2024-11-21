4 C
‘I’m not in a rush to sign films back-to-back…,’ Shraddha Kapoor opens up about career choices and past struggles

By: vibhuti

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Shraddha’s next move after her successful stint in Stree 2, released earlier this year, and her pairing with Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar last year. (Photo credit: @shraddhakapoor)

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor, adored by millions for her charm and versatility, recently shared insights into her career choices and past struggles. Known for her vibrant presence on social media, Shraddha keeps her fans connected even between film releases.

While she has been selective with her projects, the actor has assured fans that her choices come straight from the heart.

In an interview with Elle, Shraddha explained why she doesn’t rush into signing films back-to-back. She stated, “I do what I want to do. I’m not in a rush to sign films back-to-back… following my heart is what keeps me grounded.” This approach reflects her desire to maintain quality in her work and a balanced personal life.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Shraddha’s next move after her successful stint in Stree 2, released earlier this year, and her pairing with Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar last year. The actor’s silence on upcoming projects has fueled speculation, with many wondering what’s next in her career.

During the interview, Shraddha also revisited her early struggles in the film industry. She shared, “Failure is indeed a very powerful teacher and a very important stepping stone towards success. I gave countless auditions at the beginning of my career. I was even finalised for a few films and then replaced. At that time, it was very demotivating.”

Shraddha’s resilience and determination shaped her into the star she is today. Despite early setbacks, she steadily climbed the ladder of success, winning hearts with performances in films like Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, and Chhichhore.

While Shraddha hasn’t officially announced her next project, rumors continue to circulate. Reports suggested she might shoot a special song for Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun, but Sreeleela reportedly replaced her. Speculation also linked her to a song in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, and even a potential reunion with Ranbir Kapoor for Dhoom 4. However, no confirmations have been made.

Shraddha’s fans admire her for staying true to herself and navigating the industry on her terms. As anticipation builds for her next project, the actor remains focused on creating impactful stories that resonate with audiences.

