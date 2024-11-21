Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda hints at being in a relationship, fans speculate Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda has finally dropped a major hint about his relationship status, leaving fans abuzz with excitement. Though the Telugu superstar refrained from revealing his partner’s identity, netizens are convinced it’s none other than actress Rashmika Mandanna. The duo, known for their sizzling on-screen chemistry, has been at the center of dating rumors since their first collaboration.

The speculation began with Geetha Govindam in 2018, where Vijay and Rashmika’s on-screen chemistry was nothing short of magical. Their connection carried over to their next project, Dear Comrade (2019), only fueling rumors of a real-life romance. However, the gossip reached new heights during the promotions of Animal in 2023.

On a chat show, Vijay addressed Rashmika with a casual yet affectionate “What’s up re” during a phone call, leaving fans convinced they were more than just co-stars. Neither actor addressed these rumors at the time, but Vijay’s recent statement has reignited the buzz.

Currently promoting his latest music video Sahiba, directed by Jasleen Royal and featuring Bollywood actress Radhika Madan, Vijay sat down with Curly Tales for a candid interview. When asked if he was single, Vijay replied, “I am 35 years old. You think I will be single?” This single line sent social media into a frenzy, with fans quickly connecting the dots to Rashmika Mandanna.

In the same interview, Vijay shared his perspective on love, saying, “I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn’t unconditional. I feel everything is over-romanticized.”

As soon as these quotes surfaced online, fans began speculating that Vijay was indirectly confirming his relationship with Rashmika. One fan wrote, “Mujhe pahle se hi pata tha ki inlogo ka kuch chakar chal raha hai 😂🔥,” while another added, “Finally it happened, I knew that these two will get married, after all these people are the best couple.” Another optimistic fan commented, “Shadi hogi inki bhot jldi😍😍,” while yet another user remarked, “Geetha Govindam movie time se Humko Pata Hai aur kuchh naya hai.”

Despite the excitement, Vijay has neither confirmed nor denied his connection to Rashmika. For her part, Rashmika has remained silent, choosing not to address the ongoing rumors. The duo’s fans, however, are hopeful that their favorite on-screen pair will soon confirm their real-life love story.

For now, Vijay’s admission that he is not single has sparked a renewed wave of interest in his personal life, keeping fans eagerly waiting for further updates. Until an official confirmation comes, the speculation surrounding Vijay and Rashmika’s relationship is bound to continue.