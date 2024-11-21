Aishwarya Rai shuts down divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan by flaunting her wedding ring

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s most admired power couples, have often been in the limelight for their relationship. While they continue to set couple goals for fans, recent rumors suggesting a divorce between the two caused quite a stir online. Neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek addressed the speculation directly, but a recent social media post by Aishwarya appears to have silenced the gossip.

Aishwarya recently celebrated her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s 13th birthday, sharing glimpses from the grand occasion on Instagram. In one of the pictures that caught everyone’s attention, Aishwarya was seen wearing her diamond wedding ring. The photo, which shows the actress hugging Aaradhya from behind, prominently featured the ring that symbolizes her marital bond.

Interestingly, the celebration also coincided with another special day for Aishwarya — the birth anniversary of her late father, Krishnaraj Rai. The actress marked both occasions by spending the day at her mother’s house and sharing heartfelt moments with her family. In some photos, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen twinning in matching outfits as they paid tribute to Krishnaraj Rai. Aaradhya’s birthday was on November 16, while her grandfather’s birth anniversary falls on November 21.

Fans immediately took to the comment section to express their excitement and curiosity. One user asked, “Are Aish and Abhishek together?” while another enthusiastically remarked, “Look at that diamond ring!” Many fans were relieved, taking Aishwarya’s visible wedding ring as a sign that things are fine between the couple.

Rumors about the couple’s divorce had been gaining traction for some time. The speculation intensified when Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen arriving separately from Abhishek and the Bachchan family at Anant Ambani’s wedding function earlier this year. This fueled theories of a possible rift. However, neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has made any public statements addressing the alleged split.

Despite the rumors, Aishwarya continues to focus on her personal and professional commitments. The former Miss World frequently shares glimpses of her life with Aaradhya and occasionally celebrates special moments with Abhishek, reaffirming her role as a doting mother and wife.

For now, Aishwarya’s subtle move of showcasing her wedding ring has calmed many speculations. Fans remain hopeful that the power couple will soon make a public appearance together, quelling the divorce rumors once and for all. Until then, their admirers continue to support them, cherishing their family moments shared on social media.