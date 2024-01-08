Vaani Kapoor joins Ajay Devgn in ‘Raid 2’

Actress Vaani Kapoor is set to star alongside Ajay Devgn in Raid 2, the makers announced on Monday.

The upcoming movie is the sequel to the 2018 film Raid which saw Devgn play the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

“Joining the list of fresh pairing in 2024, Vaani Kapoor will be seen as the lead opposite Ajay Devgn in Raid 2,” the makers said in a press release.

Raj Kumar Gupta, who helmed the first Raid film, is returning to the director’s chair for the follow-up.

The sequel is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

The production of Raid 2 is underway and the film will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024.