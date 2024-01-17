2.5 C
Entertainment

Twinkle graduates from UK’s Goldsmith College; Akshay reacts

By: Shelbin MS

Former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna has completed a master’s programme in fiction writing from Goldsmiths, University of London, and the actress-turned-author has said her graduation ceremony was “even more perfect” than she ever imagined.

Khanna, who recently came out with the novel Welcome To Paradise, shared a video from the event on her official Instagram account on Tuesday.

“And it’s here. Graduation day. My first day at Goldsmiths feels like it was both yesterday and years ago. A sunny day, a pretty sari, and having my family with me make this day even more perfect than I ever imagined,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Khanna, known for films such as Barsaat, Baadshah, Jodi No.1, and Mela, enrolled at the UK-based college in 2022.

“There comes a stage when the easiest way to grow is horizontally, but we have to push ourselves to grow in myriad other ways,” she further said in the post.

Khanna’s husband, actor Akshay Kumar accompanied her to the graduation ceremony.

In a post on X, Kumar congratulated his wife, whom he described as a “superwoman”.

“Two years ago, when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it. But the day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me, and kids, I knew I had married a superwoman. Today on your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love,” the actor wrote on the microblogging site.

Khanna, 50, and Kumar, 56, are celebrating their 23rd wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The couple are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

