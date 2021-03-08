Saina is a biopic on badminton player Saina Nehwal. It is undoubtedly one of the most awaited biopics of the year. Starring Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, the movie is directed by Amole Gupte.

A few days ago, the makers had shared the teaser of the film and today, the trailer has been released. Parineeti took to Twitter to share the trailer with her fans.

She tweeted, “SAINA This women’s day I am proud to bring to you – SAINA. In cinemas 26th March. Watch the trailer now – http://bit.ly/Saina-OfficialTrailer @NSaina #AmoleGupte #ManavKaul @eshannaqvi #BhushanKumar @deepabhatia11 @Sujay_Jairaj @raseshtweets #KrishanKumar @AmaalMallik.”

Saina Nehwal also tweeted the trailer and wrote, “Growing up and looking up to the women around me, I have always got inspired. This is my chance to inspire a little girl out there to follow her passion. In cinemas on 26th March. Watch the trailer now – http://bit.ly/Saina-OfficialTrailer @ParineetiChopra #AmoleGupte @Manavkaul19.”

Well, it’s an interesting trailer and there are moments that would give you goosebumps. Parineeti Chopra is good in the trailer, Manav Kaul leaves a mark and the girl who plays the younger Saina Nehwal is also quite good. But, the show stealer here is Meghna Malik who portrays the character of Saina’s mother. She is damn good in the trailer and her Haryanvi accent is just perfect.

Amaal Mallik has composed the songs of the film. In the trailer we get to hear a few lines of the track Parinda, and it leaves an impact. The composer-singer also sung a few lines of the song at the trailer launch of the film.

Check out the video of the same here…

Produced by T-Series and Front Foot Pictures, Saina is slated to release on 26th March 2021.