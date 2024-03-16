10.3 C
Entertainment

Trailer for Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti’s ‘Crew’ out

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

The trailer for Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon’s forthcoming film Crew is out.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film features the trio as air hostesses who are fed up with unpaid dues, and dead-end jobs. But one day, they discovered kilos of gold bars strapped on a passed-out passenger’s body. While they planned to steal the bars, they ended up being surrounded by several hilarious hurdles.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma’s special appearances will grab your attention.

The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. It will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024.

Earlier it was slated to release on March 22 but the makers have decided to push the film’s release.

Crew is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 female buddy comedy Veere Di Wedding.













