Saturday, March 16, 2024
Sobhita Dhulipala on ‘Monkey Man’: Dream to be part of Dev Patel’s vision

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala says she is super excited to make her Hollywood debut with Monkey Man, in which she features alongside Lion star Dev Patel.

The Night Manager actor talked about the much-awaited movie on the sidelines of the Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI here.

“It’s my first time working in a new industry. It’s Hollywood. So that is super exciting for me,” Dhulipala, 31, told PTI.

Monkey Man marks the directorial debut of Patel, the star of multiple Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire as well as films like Hotel MumbaiThe Personal History of David Copperfield, and The Green Knight.

Inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman, Monkey Man is set in Mumbai and features Patel as Kid, a man on a quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless.

Dhulipala features in the movie alongside a host of Indian actors, including Sikander Kher, Makarand Deshpande, Pitobash, and Vipin Sharma.

“Mine is not a big part but at the end of the day, it is a dream to be a part of Dev Patel’s vision,” Dhulipala said.

The actress, also known for her performances in the Made In Heaven series and films Raman Raghav 2.0Major, and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, said she had an amazing time attending the world premiere of the movie at the South By Southwest (SXSW) film festival in Austin, Texas, earlier this week.

“I just came back from the world premiere at Austin. It was amazing, what a beautiful reception. I had goosebumps from the whole experience. People were hooting, cheering, clapping, and screaming. There was a standing ovation,” Dhulipala said.

Set to be released in theatres on April 5, Monkey Man is produced by Patel, Jomon Thomas, Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haebler, and Anjay Nagpal.

Patel has developed the movie from a story idea he had and wrote the screenplay along with Paul Angunawela and John Collee.

The movie has received glowing reviews from critics at the SXSW with many hailing the actor’s performance and the action sequences.

