10.3 C
London
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentCharithra Chandran: I see myself as a failure
EntertainmentHeadline news

Charithra Chandran: I see myself as a failure

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Trailer for Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti’s ‘Crew’ out

The trailer for Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon’s...
Entertainment

Sobhita Dhulipala on ‘Monkey Man’: Dream to be part of Dev Patel’s vision

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala says she is super excited to make her...
Headline news

India, Pakistan spar at UN over Ayodhya

INDIA has slammed Pakistan after Islamabad’s envoy at the...
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra to narrate Disneynature’s documentary film ‘Tiger’

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas will serve as the narrator...
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan dismisses reports of ill health as fake news

Big B has categorically denied reports of his ill...

Charithra Chandran, who rose to fame with the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, says she is still “really hard” on herself and sees herself “as a failure”.

“I feel like I am really hard on myself. I see myself as a failure and I am constantly failing and trying to dig myself out of a hole,” she told BBC. “From the outside, it can seem like you’re thrust into this crazy world, but for me, it hasn’t felt like that.”

The 27-year-old holds a degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from Oxford University, and her family still wants her to take up a regular job.

“My parents weren’t happy … aren’t happy, but they also brought it on themselves. Since I was born, I have always been a performer, whether it’s little dances, singalongs, plays, and they loved it. So, I am like: what did you guys expect?” she shared.

While her parents have gradually accepted her career choices, her grandparents in India still struggle to understand the career route she has taken.

“Growing up in the 50s and 60s, their mind is stuck on what it was like for an actress back then when, unfortunately, a lot of young girls were exploited,” she said.

Chandran explained that despite her fame and success, she actually lives a “very normal life”.

“One of the most beautiful things about South Asian culture is that we’re not super individualistic. I don’t see myself as an individual separate from my family. Equally, my family doesn’t care about acting. And I’m so grateful for that because I live a very normal life,” she said.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Trailer for Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti’s ‘Crew’ out

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Trailer for Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti’s ‘Crew’ out

Entertainment 0
The trailer for Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon’s...

Sobhita Dhulipala on ‘Monkey Man’: Dream to be part of Dev Patel’s vision

Entertainment 0
Actress Sobhita Dhulipala says she is super excited to make her...

India to hold polls from April 19 in seven phases

Headline Story 0
India will begin voting in seven phases starting April...

Popular

Kourtney Kardashian comes out as ‘autosexual’, says most women are

Entertainment 0
Kourtney Kardashian recently shared intimate insights into her sexuality,...

Amitav Ghosh awarded 2024 Erasmus prize for pioneering writings on climate change

News 0
Renowned Indian writer Amitav Ghosh has been awarded the...

Anant Shah of Meghraj Group declared bankrupt

Business 0
THE high court has declared Anant Shah of Meghraj...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc