13.7 C
London
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryIndian Navy foils Somali pirate attack; rescues crew
Headline Story

Indian Navy foils Somali pirate attack; rescues crew

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline Story

Son of British Indian Post Office scandal victim seeks compensation

THE son of a British Indian Post Office scandal...
Headline Story

India to hold polls from April 19 in seven phases

India will begin voting in seven phases starting April...
Headline Story

Trade talks on hold as India goes to polls

THE fourteenth round of trade talks between Britain and...
Headline Story

India’s electoral bonds: Lakshmi Mittal among top buyers

Lakshmi Mittal, the UK-based executive chairman of multinational steel...
Headline Story

Kamala Harris makes historic abortion clinic visit

US vice president Kamala Harris toured an abortion clinic...

INDIA’s navy recaptured a ship from Somali pirates off the Indian coast Saturday (16), the military said, rescuing the crew and ending a three-month takeover of the Maltese-flagged bulk carrier MV Ruen.

The December hijacking of the ship was the first time since 2017 that any cargo vessel had been successfully boarded by Somali pirates.

“#IndianNavy thwarts designs of Somali pirates to hijack ships plying through the region by intercepting ex-MV Ruen,” the navy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Indian warship Kolkata “in the last 40 hours, through concerted actions successfully cornered and coerced all 35 Pirates to surrender & ensured safe evacuation of 17 crew members,” the navy posted late Saturday.

Indian forces first intercepted the MV Ruen on Friday, the navy said.

“The vessel opened fire on the warship, which is taking actions (in accordance with) international law, in self-defence and to counter piracy, with minimal force necessary to neutralise the pirates’ threat to shipping and seafarers,” they said.

None of the rescued crew members were injured in the multi-day operation, which was carried out in conjunction with several naval vessels along with helicopters and other aircraft, the navy said.

Bulgarian owner Navibulgar hailed the Ruen’s release as “a major success not only for us, but for the entire global maritime community.”

“The resolution of this case proves that the security of commercial shipping will not be compromised,” Navibulgar said in a statement.

Bulgaria’s foreign ministry said it was seeking the “speedy return” of seven rescued Bulgarian crew members. The other crew were nine Myanmar and one Angolan national.

The pirated ship was recaptured nearly 1,400 nautical miles, or 2,600 kilometres, from the Indian coast, according to the military.

The Indian navy has kept tabs on the MV Ruen since it was seized by Somali pirates 380 nautical miles east of the Yemeni island of Socotra in December.

The pirates, who at the time released one injured Bulgarian sailor into the care of the Indian navy, had taken the MV Ruen and its remaining 17 crew members to Somalia’s semi-autonomous state of Puntland, where the Indian navy said it was moored off the city of Bosaso.

India’s military has stepped up anti-piracy efforts in recent months following an uptick in maritime assaults, including in the Arabian Sea and by Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels in the Red Sea.

Pirate attacks off the Somali coast peaked in 2011 — with gunmen launching attacks as far as 3,655 kilometres (2,271 miles) from the Somali coast in the Indian Ocean — before falling off sharply in recent years.

But December’s attack followed a spike in armed seaborne attacks around the Horn of Africa not seen in years.

Analysts caution Somali piracy poses nowhere near the threat it did in 2011, when navies around the world had to deploy warships to beat back the scourge.

But this recent upswing in pirate activity has raised further concerns about marine security and shipping at a time when crucial trade corridors off Yemen have come under siege.

Somali pirates have traditionally sought to capture a “mother ship” — a motorised dhow or fishing trawler — capable of sailing greater distances where they can target larger vessels.

Since the Huthi attacks, many cargo ships have slowed down far out at sea to await instructions on whether to proceed to the Red Sea, which experts say can make them vulnerable to attack.

(Agencies)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
India to hold polls from April 19 in seven phases
Next article
Son of British Indian Post Office scandal victim seeks compensation

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Son of British Indian Post Office scandal victim seeks compensation

Headline Story 0
THE son of a British Indian Post Office scandal...

Charithra Chandran: I see myself as a failure

Entertainment 0
Charithra Chandran, who rose to fame with the hit...

Trailer for Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti’s ‘Crew’ out

Entertainment 0
The trailer for Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon’s...

Popular

Kourtney Kardashian comes out as ‘autosexual’, says most women are

Entertainment 0
Kourtney Kardashian recently shared intimate insights into her sexuality,...

Amitav Ghosh awarded 2024 Erasmus prize for pioneering writings on climate change

News 0
Renowned Indian writer Amitav Ghosh has been awarded the...

Anant Shah of Meghraj Group declared bankrupt

Business 0
THE high court has declared Anant Shah of Meghraj...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc