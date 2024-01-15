Top style tips for 2024

YES, 2024 has truly sprung to life, and as ever, we’re excited for what’s to come in fashion for the year ahead.

I’ve been doing my research and narrowed down five of my top picks for the new year, and in my true style, making sure they work with key pieces you already have in your wardrobe.

You’ll see that catwalks are often more exaggerated, and retailers will start to tap into certain trends to make them more wearable for the everyday woman.

My selection is based on pieces that can elevate your wardrobe in the year ahead. You’ll be happy to know that styles like maxi skirts and blazers aren’t going anywhere! So, to feel like you have had a refresh in your wardrobe, add one or two of the newest trends to take your looks into 2024.

Floral fabrics: How about embracing the new year with a delightful floral fabric for your feminine side? Look for bold embroidery, appliques and textured elements that are adorning the latest floral designs. These exaggerated florals add a touch of drama while keeping that feminine allure intact. You can combine them with classic romantic hues for an enchanting and dreamy look.

Colour pops: Pantone crowned ‘peach fuzz’ as the colour of the year for 2023, a soft and serene shade perfect for those with warmer complexions falling under the spring palette. This hue brings a contemporary touch while evoking relaxation and ease. Now, for those seeking a bolder choice, red is the star. Last year, various shades of red dominated

the fashion scene, and enthusiasts of this fiery colour will delight in its continued prominence in 2024. Pairing red with classic neutrals creates a powerful statement, while the daring can experiment with a vibrant clash of red and pink for a dramatic effect.

New vibe maxi skirts: Did you fall on the maxi skirt bandwagon in 2023? From denim maxis to knitted maxis, they were everywhere. And for 2024, the longer hemlines are still to be seen, but with a fuller skirt providing volume and drama. Think dramatic A-lines, silhouettes and pleats to add more intensity. Now, remember that this style might not work for everyone. If you are wider on the bottom half of your body, the extra fabric and strong shape can add extra bulk. If you have wider shoulders, this style can add great balance to the lower half of the body. Just remember not to tip the scales too far.

Elevated basics: Most will know by now that I love talking about good-quality basics. And the high street is full of them. From tailored trousers and shirts to basic, high-quality tees in your favourite colours. Remember to look out for good-quality fabrics, clean stitching and tailored lines for the best look. And if all else fails, don’t forget your best blazers and denim. When choosing blazers, go for a good fit on the shoulders and a good length to create the perfect

body proportions. For your denim, consider brands such as Levis, Paige, Mother and 7 for All Mankind for a dreamy fit and fabric.

Metallics moments: A trend here to stay from 2023 is metallics. Silver trousers and skirts have been all the rage, so don’t put them away just yet. Add liquid golds and earthy bronzes to the mix and we have a full metallic moment. Re[1]member, when wearing metallics, you can have fun. Clashing metals or investing in a few pieces of new jewellery can help you indulge in the trend without splashing the cash. With my love of colour analysis, just remember

that your silvers are cooler tones and your golds are warmer tones. You’ll likely suit one more than the other. So, which trends will you be adding to your 2024 wardrobe?

Neelam Mistry-Thaker is a fashion expert, personal stylist, and style coach