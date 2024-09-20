26.3 C
New York
Friday, September 20, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment'The Legend of Maula Jatt' to become first Pakistani film released in...
Entertainment

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to become first Pakistani film released in India in over a decade

By: vibhuti

Date:

A still from 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' starring Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. (Photo credit: The Legend of Maula Jatt Official Channel)

Related stories

Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are set to make history as their film The Legend of Maula Jatt will be the first Pakistani movie to release in India in over 10 years. Originally released in 2022, the film has now been scheduled for an Indian theatrical release, exciting fans on both sides of the border.

Mahira Khan shared her excitement by posting the film’s poster on her Instagram Stories, captioning it simply, “Let’s go.” Fawad Khan also re-shared a post about the release. Director Bilal Lashari confirmed the news on his Instagram, saying, “Releasing in India, Punjab on Wednesday 2nd Oct! Two years in, and still house full on weekends in Pakistan! Now, I can’t wait for our Punjabi audience in India to experience the magic of this labour of love.”

The film is a remake of the Pakistani classic Maula Jatt, and centers around the iconic rivalry between local hero Maula Jatt, played by Fawad Khan, and the brutal gang leader Noori Natt, portrayed by Hamza Ali Abbasi. The movie has already enjoyed massive success in Pakistan, and its Indian release is generating immense excitement, marking a significant moment in cross-border cinematic exchanges.

A ban on Pakistani artists working in India had been in effect since 2016 following the Uri terror attack. However, the Supreme Court of India dismissed a plea in November 2023, clearing the path for Pakistani projects to be shown in Indian theatres once again.

Both Fawad and Mahira are no strangers to Indian cinema. Fawad has previously starred in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapoor & Sons, and Khoobsurat, while Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Cillian Murphy-starrer ’28 years later’ shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Cillian Murphy-starrer ’28 years later’ shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max

Entertainment 0
Danny Boyle's highly anticipated sequel, 28 Years Later, is...

Madhu Chopra reveals truth of daughter Priyanka Chopra’s DIY skincare routine

Entertainment 0
Priyanka Chopra often shares DIY skincare tips on social...

Olivia Nuzzi ‘put on’ leave after she admits having personal relationship with someone from ‘presidential elections’ who recently endorsed Trump

News 0
Olivia Nuzzi, a prominent writer for New York magazine,...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc