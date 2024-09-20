‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to become first Pakistani film released in India in over a decade

Mahira Khan shared her excitement by posting the film’s poster on her Instagram Stories, captioning it simply, “Let’s go.” Fawad Khan also re-shared a post about the release. Director Bilal Lashari confirmed the news on his Instagram, saying, “Releasing in India, Punjab on Wednesday 2nd Oct! Two years in, and still house full on weekends in Pakistan! Now, I can’t wait for our Punjabi audience in India to experience the magic of this labour of love.”

The film is a remake of the Pakistani classic Maula Jatt, and centers around the iconic rivalry between local hero Maula Jatt, played by Fawad Khan, and the brutal gang leader Noori Natt, portrayed by Hamza Ali Abbasi. The movie has already enjoyed massive success in Pakistan, and its Indian release is generating immense excitement, marking a significant moment in cross-border cinematic exchanges.

A ban on Pakistani artists working in India had been in effect since 2016 following the Uri terror attack. However, the Supreme Court of India dismissed a plea in November 2023, clearing the path for Pakistani projects to be shown in Indian theatres once again.

Both Fawad and Mahira are no strangers to Indian cinema. Fawad has previously starred in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapoor & Sons, and Khoobsurat, while Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.