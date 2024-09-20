Cillian Murphy-starrer ’28 years later’ shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max

Danny Boyle’s highly anticipated sequel, 28 Years Later, is set to make waves not only for continuing the story of 28 Days Later but for pioneering new filmmaking techniques. According to a report from Wired, the upcoming blockbuster could become the first major film shot entirely on an iPhone.

Unnamed sources connected to the project reveal that Boyle has opted to use specially adapted iPhone 15 Pro Maxes as the principal cameras for the shoot. This groundbreaking approach would place 28 Years Later at the forefront of smartphone filmmaking.

Cillian Murphy, who starred in the original film, is set to reprise his role as Jim in the sequel. The decision to shoot on iPhones marks a bold step forward in the industry, potentially opening the door for more widespread use of mobile devices in blockbuster filmmaking.

Additionally, certain scenes are reportedly being filmed using action cameras strapped to farm animals, adding to the unique nature of the production.

Though 28 Days Later director Boyle and cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle are no strangers to innovation, this iPhone experiment continues their legacy of breaking new ground in cinema.

The original 2002 film was one of the first major movies to utilize digital cameras, with its iconic opening sequence of a deserted London being shot with camcorders to allow for quick setups in a busy city.

In recent years, smartphones have been used increasingly in independent and documentary filmmaking.

Sean Baker’s Tangerine, shot on an iPhone, became a hallmark of this trend, and the Oscar-winning documentary Searching for Sugar Man also employed iPhones for certain scenes. If successful, 28 Years Later could further legitimize the use of smartphone cameras in major studio productions.

As of now, representatives for Columbia Pictures have not commented on the reports, but the buzz surrounding the film’s innovative techniques continues to grow. With Boyle’s reputation for pushing cinematic boundaries, audiences are eager to see how 28 Years Later will redefine visual storytelling.