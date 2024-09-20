26.3 C
New York
Friday, September 20, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentCillian Murphy-starrer '28 years later' shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max
EntertainmentTrending

Cillian Murphy-starrer ’28 years later’ shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max

By: vibhuti

Date:

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Cillian Murphy, winner of the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for 'Oppenheimer' poses in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Related stories

Danny Boyle’s highly anticipated sequel, 28 Years Later, is set to make waves not only for continuing the story of 28 Days Later but for pioneering new filmmaking techniques. According to a report from Wired, the upcoming blockbuster could become the first major film shot entirely on an iPhone.

Unnamed sources connected to the project reveal that Boyle has opted to use specially adapted iPhone 15 Pro Maxes as the principal cameras for the shoot. This groundbreaking approach would place 28 Years Later at the forefront of smartphone filmmaking.

Cillian Murphy, who starred in the original film, is set to reprise his role as Jim in the sequel. The decision to shoot on iPhones marks a bold step forward in the industry, potentially opening the door for more widespread use of mobile devices in blockbuster filmmaking.

Additionally, certain scenes are reportedly being filmed using action cameras strapped to farm animals, adding to the unique nature of the production.

- Advertisement -

Though 28 Days Later director Boyle and cinematographer Anthony Dod Mantle are no strangers to innovation, this iPhone experiment continues their legacy of breaking new ground in cinema.

The original 2002 film was one of the first major movies to utilize digital cameras, with its iconic opening sequence of a deserted London being shot with camcorders to allow for quick setups in a busy city.

In recent years, smartphones have been used increasingly in independent and documentary filmmaking.

Sean Baker’s Tangerine, shot on an iPhone, became a hallmark of this trend, and the Oscar-winning documentary Searching for Sugar Man also employed iPhones for certain scenes. If successful, 28 Years Later could further legitimize the use of smartphone cameras in major studio productions.

As of now, representatives for Columbia Pictures have not commented on the reports, but the buzz surrounding the film’s innovative techniques continues to grow. With Boyle’s reputation for pushing cinematic boundaries, audiences are eager to see how 28 Years Later will redefine visual storytelling.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Madhu Chopra reveals truth of daughter Priyanka Chopra’s DIY skincare routine
Next article
‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to become first Pakistani film released in India in over a decade

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ to become first Pakistani film released in India in over a decade

Entertainment 0
Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan are set...

Madhu Chopra reveals truth of daughter Priyanka Chopra’s DIY skincare routine

Entertainment 0
Priyanka Chopra often shares DIY skincare tips on social...

Olivia Nuzzi ‘put on’ leave after she admits having personal relationship with someone from ‘presidential elections’ who recently endorsed Trump

News 0
Olivia Nuzzi, a prominent writer for New York magazine,...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc