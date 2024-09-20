26.3 C
Madhu Chopra reveals truth of daughter Priyanka Chopra’s DIY skincare routine

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 07: Madhu Chopra (L) and Priyanka Chopra attend the 'Pahuna: The Little Visitors' premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Scotiabank Theatre on September 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra often shares DIY skincare tips on social media, many of which she learned from her mother, Madhu Chopra. Her posts reveal a mix of homemade beauty routines and wellness tips aimed at countering the effects of heavy makeup and the demands of a hectic schedule. But does Priyanka truly follow these tips in her daily life? According to her mom, the answer is a resounding yes.

Madhu Chopra recently addressed this question during an event, where she shared some insight into Priyanka’s skincare habits. She posted a video clip on Instagram, captioning it, “I get asked this all the time, does Priyanka Chopra really follow all the DIY skincare tips I share?” She went on to explain that Priyanka has been diligent about her skincare routine from a young age.

“Priyanka has been dedicated to her skincare routine from a young age, and I’m proud to say she incorporates many of the DIY remedies I recommend. From rice water masks to sugar scrubs and nourishing hair oils, she finds a balance between traditional methods and modern skincare, even while traveling. It’s a great blend of natural and professional care, keeping her skin radiant despite her busy schedule,” Madhu said.

When asked about Priyanka’s specific skincare routines, Madhu mentioned that her daughter has always taken extraordinary care of both her skin and hair.

“She takes extraordinary care of her skin and hair because she was blessed with good skin. She never had breakouts, she never had stress because since she was small her skincare regime was oiling on the hair, washing off the hair and ubtan on face (homemade face pack), multivitamins – all these are part of our regime.”

Madhu also revealed that Priyanka continues to swear by the DIY skincare masks she learned as a child, especially now that her busy travel schedule affects her skin.

“Now she (Priyanka) has grown bigger and better, but sometimes her skin has ups and downs as she is traveling the world in a compressed airplane for 16-20 hours. They all take a toll on the skin… she follows all of it (the DIY tips her mom suggests) – kachi malai (fresh cream), sugar scrub, rice water mask, you name it and she does it.”

Priyanka, who is currently working on Citadel season 2, is also preparing for the release of her upcoming Hollywood films, The Bluff and Heads of State. Despite her demanding career, it seems that her DIY skincare rituals remain an essential part of her beauty routine, thanks to her mother’s teachings.

