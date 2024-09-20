Sunita Williams celebrates 59th birthday in space with special tribute from Bollywood stars

Sunita “Suni” Williams celebrated her 59th birthday in space on Thursday (19). Currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the NASA astronaut marked her special day while continuing her important duties. Although her return to Earth is still months away, Williams spent her birthday maintaining the space laboratory, which orbits 400 km above the planet.

On her third spaceflight, Williams dedicated the day to essential tasks with fellow astronaut Donald “Don” Pettit. Together, they replaced filters in the waste and hygiene compartment, often referred to as the space bathroom, to ensure safe living conditions on the ISS.

Alongside Barry “Butch” Wilmore, they also participated in a conference with Mission Control in Houston, Texas. During the conference, the team discussed their mission objectives and upcoming tasks, maintaining the crucial communication between ground control and the astronauts.

Williams took part in another important task aboard the ISS by reorganizing cargo in the Columbus laboratory module. This helps maximize the efficient use of resources in space, a vital job in their ongoing mission.

In celebration of her milestone birthday, several Bollywood stars sent Williams a virtual gift. A heartwarming video, shared by Saregama Official on Instagram, featured a compilation of famous Indian celebrities singing “Happy Birthday” in Hindi. The video began with filmmaker Karan Johar sending birthday wishes to Williams, followed by singers Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, Shaan Mukherji, and Neeti Mohan.

This touching tribute from Bollywood made Williams’ birthday in space extra special, highlighting the global admiration for the Indian-origin astronaut’s incredible achievements.