‘This is my happy place. I love being up here,’ Sunita Williams reacts on being stuck in space

Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams, alongside fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, shared their reflections on an unexpected extension to their mission after being left behind by the Boeing Starliner capsule. Originally planned as an eight-day mission, the duo now faces the prospect of remaining in orbit for nearly a year aboard the International Space Station (ISS), following issues with the Boeing capsule that prevented their return.

Both astronauts, who were the first test pilots for the Boeing Starliner, expressed their surprise and frustrations during a recent press conference, held aboard the ISS. They discussed how this extended mission has tested their resilience, their readiness to adapt, and their emotional struggles with missing key moments in their personal lives.

The unexpected turn of events occurred when NASA decided it was too risky for the astronauts to ride back to Earth in the problem-plagued Starliner capsule. The spacecraft, which had suffered from thruster failures and helium leaks, safely landed back in New Mexico earlier this month without the crew. Wilmore and Williams, however, were left on the ISS as their mission was extended by several months.

Wilmore explained the mixed feelings he and Williams experienced after seeing their spacecraft leave without them: “It was trying at times. There were some tough times all the way through. As spacecraft pilots, you don’t want to see it go off without you, but that’s where we wound up.”

While the situation was far from ideal, both astronauts understood the risks involved in space travel and were prepared for potential delays. “That’s how things go in this business,” Williams added.

Despite the challenges, Wilmore and Williams are now fully integrated into the station’s routine, contributing to experiments and maintenance. In a few weeks, Williams is expected to take over command of the space station, a role she is no stranger to, having previously spent extended periods aboard the ISS.

Reflecting on the transition to station life, Williams said the adjustment was “not that hard” due to her extensive experience. “This is my happy place. I love being up here in space,” she remarked, noting that her love for space exploration made the adjustment easier. Wilmore added that his own transition was “pretty close” to instantaneous, though he acknowledged that the support from people back home, including prayers and well-wishes from strangers, had helped immensely.

While both astronauts have adapted well to their new roles, they also spoke about the personal sacrifices that come with being stranded in space for so long. Williams expressed concerns about missing out on precious face-to-face time with her mother, while Wilmore shared his sadness about not being present for his youngest daughter’s final year of high school. To maintain his connection to Earth, Wilmore recently requested an absentee ballot so he can vote in the upcoming November election from space.

“I love being up here in space,” Williams repeated, but it is clear that both astronauts are grappling with the realities of their extended mission, missing critical moments with family and friends.

Despite the setbacks with the Boeing Starliner, the astronauts remain focused on their mission. The recent arrival of a Soyuz spacecraft carrying two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut briefly brought the station’s population to 12, a near-record. Williams and Wilmore will eventually return to Earth aboard a SpaceX capsule, which is set to fly up with two more astronauts later this month.

Looking forward, Williams expressed her excitement about the unique opportunity to fly two different spacecraft on the same mission, both the Boeing Starliner and the SpaceX Dragon. “We’re testers, that’s what we do,” she said, explaining how testing and pushing spacecraft to their limits is central to their job. “We wanted to take Starliner to the completion and land it back on land at home. But you have to turn the page and look at the next opportunity,” Williams added, showing her resilience and determination to carry on despite the challenges they have faced.

The issues surrounding the Boeing Starliner have cast uncertainty on the company’s future in NASA’s commercial crew program. While SpaceX has successfully flown astronauts since 2020, Boeing has faced technical difficulties that have hindered its progress. The space agency had hired both companies as part of its orbital taxi service initiative after the shuttle program’s retirement, but the road ahead for Boeing remains unclear.

For Williams and Wilmore, however, their focus is on the mission at hand and ensuring a safe return to Earth when the time comes.