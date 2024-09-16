Vivek Ramaswamy expresses concern after second assassination attempt on Donald Trump

Indian-American conservative politician and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy reacted to the recent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, expressing his relief for Trump’s safety while calling attention to the rising trend of political violence in the United States. The incident marks the second attempt on Trump’s life in recent months, raising concerns about his security and the volatile political climate leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

Ramaswamy, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the situation. In his post, he expressed both gratitude for Trump’s safety and frustration over the growing pattern of violence targeting political figures in the country.

Has our government deteriorated so much that a presidential candidate needs to be put in a bunker until election? — Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy (parody) (@VivekRammaswamy) September 15, 2024

“Yes, we are grateful that President Trump is safe, once again. But this growing pattern of political violence needs to STOP right now. It is unacceptable and un-American. I’m calling on Secret Service to IMMEDIATELY step up its protection for President Trump to the same level they provide to Biden, there’s no excuse not to at this point. But there’s also a deeper sickness in our country that we need to cure. America is skating on thin ice, and I thank God we’ve now averted tragedy twice this summer. We can only hope that the two assassination attempts on President Trump already will be the worst things that happen this election cycle,” Ramaswamy wrote.

The second assassination attempt took place in Florida, where a gunman, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, allegedly targeted Trump at one of his golf courses. Secret Service agents quickly responded, and although it remains unclear if any shots were fired directly at Trump, the incident has intensified discussions about political security. The FBI is treating the case as an “attempted assassination” and is investigating the suspect’s motives.

Oh, I’m sure the FBI will jump right on it. No big deal, just another assassination attempt on a former president, Donald Trump—nothing out of the ordinary. — Vivek Ganapathy Ramaswamy (parody) (@VivekRammaswamy) September 15, 2024

Ramaswamy’s remarks echo a growing concern about the security threats facing high-profile political figures, particularly during such a polarized election cycle. He called on the Secret Service to provide enhanced protection for Trump, emphasizing the need for security measures on par with those given to President Joe Biden.

This isn’t the first time Ramaswamy has raised concerns about political violence in the US. As a conservative politician who has gained prominence in recent years, Ramaswamy has consistently advocated for law and order, expressing his belief that violent attacks on political leaders, regardless of their party affiliation, are a threat to American democracy.

The second attempt on Trump’s life has also drawn reactions from other prominent political figures, including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. In a statement on X, President Biden expressed his relief that Trump was unharmed, while reiterating his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety of political leaders.

“I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe,” Biden said. He continued, “I am relieved that the former President is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened. As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability, and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also weighed in on the incident, stating that she was “glad” Trump was unharmed and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace in the political process.

“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America,” Harris wrote on X.

The two assassination attempts in such a short period have cast a shadow over the 2024 US presidential election, with security concerns dominating discussions as political tensions continue to rise. Authorities are investigating whether Routh acted alone or if there is a broader conspiracy behind the attacks, but for now, the quick actions of the Secret Service have averted potential disaster.

As the investigation unfolds, political leaders on both sides of the aisle will likely push for enhanced security measures, not just for Trump but for all political candidates, to prevent further incidents from escalating.