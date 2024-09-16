22.9 C
‘And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala’: Musk’s reaction draws attention

By: vibhuti

Date:

Musk's comment comes as Trump is set to face Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming US presidential elections in November 2024. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

US President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was the target of an alleged assassination attempt in Florida on Sunday (15). Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been vocal about his support for Trump.

Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the assassination attempt. Responding to a post questioning the motives behind targeting Trump, Musk wrote, “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala.” His comment, which appeared to question why current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are not facing similar threats, sparked controversy online.

Musk’s comment comes as Trump is set to face Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming US presidential elections in November 2024. Musk has expressed support for Trump’s re-election bid and has been critical of the Biden administration on various issues, including economic policies, freedom of speech, and government regulations.

The incident at Trump’s golf course marks another high-profile security breach involving the former president, raising concerns about the security provided by the Secret Service. Just months ago, there was another failed attempt on Trump’s life during an event in Pennsylvania, which led to widespread criticism of the agency’s failure to detect the shooter.

In the Florida incident, authorities praised the quick response of Secret Service agents. Though it is unclear if the suspect had a clear line of fire on Trump, their swift action potentially prevented a tragedy. The Secret Service has been under heavy scrutiny in recent years due to lapses in security for political figures. Rafael Barros added that the agency would continue to investigate how the gunman was able to approach the property unnoticed.

Despite the quick response, the event has sparked renewed conversations about political violence and the heightened polarization in the United States. Both Trump and Biden have been subjects of heated public discourse, and incidents like this add further tension as the country prepares for the 2024 election.

Trump’s campaign issued a statement expressing gratitude for the bravery of the Secret Service and law enforcement. They also reassured the public that Trump is unharmed and will continue his campaign as scheduled. The FBI and Secret Service are still investigating Routh’s motives, with early indications suggesting he may have been acting alone.

Musk’s response, meanwhile, has drawn significant attention. While some social media users agreed with Musk’s comment, questioning the relative lack of security incidents involving the current administration, others criticized the remark as irresponsible, given the sensitive nature of assassination attempts on political figures.

As the investigation continues, authorities are likely to provide further updates on the suspect and the exact nature of the threat.

