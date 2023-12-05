0.7 C
London
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment‘The Archies’: Bachhans arrive in style at grand premiere
Entertainment

‘The Archies’: Bachhans arrive in style at grand premiere

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

AR Rahman to release a ‘song of hope’

Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman has announced a new...
Entertainment

Aamir Khan rescued from Chennai floods

Actor Aamir Khan was stuck in flood-stricken Chennai. He...
Entertainment

‘Animal’ delivers biggest Monday of all time

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has won audiences’ hearts with...
Entertainment

‘Housefull 5’: Akshay announces new release date

Brace yourselves for Housefull 5 as the laughter riot...
Entertainment

‘Cruel Intentions’ series set at Prime Video

Prime Video on Tuesday announced a series order for...

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan could not be happier as his grandson Agastya Nanda is set to enter the cinematic world with the film The Archies.

On Tuesday, director Zoya Akhtar hosted a special screening of The Archies in Mumbai, where the who’s who of Bollywood marked their presence. Big B, too, came to the screening and turned out to be the biggest cheerleader of Agastya.

Not only Big B but his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, son-in-law Nikhil Nanda, granddaughters Navya and Aaradhya also attended the screening.

The whole family arrived in style and happily posed for the paps on the red carpet.

Apart from Agastya, Navya and Jaya Bachchan, the whole family twinned in black. Big B and Abhishek wore a black suit. Aishwarya stood out in a stunning blazer dress. Aaryadhya also opted for a blazer-styled dress. Shweta looked gorgeous in a black and golden gown. Jaya Bachchan looked elegant in an off-white ensemble.

Agastya, who is one of the lead actors in ‘The Archies’, chose to wear a blue velvet blazer paired with pants. His sister looked exquisite in a red gown.

Before attending the premiere, Agastya’s mother Shweta posted a special picture of Agastya with Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan.

In the picture, Abhishek is seen helping Agastya get ready for his big day.

Shweta captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

The post has been flooded with congratulatory messages for Agastya.

“Our boy begins his journey today,” filmmaker Karan Johar commented.

Actor Sonali Bendre dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

The screening was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan and his family, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Rekha, Shilpa Shetty, Ibrahim Khan, Sonali Bendre, Atlee, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor among others.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies also marks the debut of SRK and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.

The film is a coming-of-age musical, which follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak, and rebellion.

The film will be out on Netflix on December 7.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

[tds_leads input_placeholder="Your email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" pp_checkbox="yes" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLXRvcCI6IjMwIiwibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tdG9wIjoiMTUiLCJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMjUiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3NjgsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6eyJtYXJnaW4tdG9wIjoiMjAiLCJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sImxhbmRzY2FwZV9tYXhfd2lkdGgiOjExNDAsImxhbmRzY2FwZV9taW5fd2lkdGgiOjEwMTksInBob25lIjp7Im1hcmdpbi10b3AiOiIyMCIsImRpc3BsYXkiOiIifSwicGhvbmVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjo3Njd9" display="column" gap="eyJhbGwiOiIyMCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxNSJ9" f_msg_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_input_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_btn_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_pp_font_family="downtown-serif-font_global" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNSIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTEifQ==" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTEifQ==" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" btn_text="Unlock All" btn_bg="#000000" btn_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxOCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE0IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNCJ9" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMCJ9" pp_check_color_a="#000000" f_pp_font_weight="600" pp_check_square="#000000" msg_composer="" pp_check_color="rgba(0,0,0,0.56)" msg_succ_radius="0" msg_err_radius="0" input_border="1" f_unsub_font_family="downtown-sans-serif-font_global" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_input_font_weight="500" f_msg_font_weight="500" f_unsub_font_weight="500"]

Latest stories

Previous article
AR Rahman to release a ‘song of hope’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

India orders probe into ‘cash-for-kidney’ allegations

News 0
INDIA has ordered an investigation into allegations of a...

Cleverly’s immigration plan raises concerns over potential NHS staff shortages

Headline Story 0
The home secretary, James Cleverly, has introduced a series...

AR Rahman to release a ‘song of hope’

Entertainment 0
Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman has announced a new...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc