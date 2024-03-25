9.8 C
Entertainment

Team ‘RRR’ marks 2 years of SS Rajamouli film

By: Shelbin MS

The team of RRR on Monday marked two years of the blockbuster film’s release, calling the SS Rajamouli directorial “the most celebrated film” in Indian cinema.

Released on March 25, 2022, RRR followed a pre-independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Jr NTR — in the 1920s.

The film earned over £120 million crore at the global box office and went on to become the first Indian feature film production to bring home an Oscar, the best original song trophy for its Telugu track “Naatu Naatu”.

The official X page of RRR shared a still from the movie to mark its second release anniversary.

“Two years, two storms, two together shook the world!! #RRRMovie,” read the caption of the post featuring Charan and Jr NTR.

DVV Entertainment, the production house behind the film, also shared a post on social media.

“Two years for the most celebrated film ever in Indian Cinema. #RRRMovie,” the banner wrote on X.

Rajamouli recently attended a special screening of RRR in Japan. According to the filmmaker’s previous posts on X, the film has been adapted as a musical by the 110-year-old Takarazuka Revue Company, a Japanese all-female musical theatre troupe.

 

