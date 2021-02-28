Sushmita Sen has started shooting for the second season of her successful streaming show Aarya (2020). The actress, who announced the second season earlier this week, gave the first clap of the mahurat shot.

Aarya premiered on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020 and received overwhelming response from critics and audiences alike. Sen, who made her digital debut with the series, was praised for her powerful performance in the show. She recently even won the Best Actress (Web-series) award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021.

Aarya also marked Sen’s return to acting after several years. Filmmaker Ram Madhvani also forayed into the digital space with the series. Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, and Sikander Kher rounded out the cast.

After the great success of Aarya, Sen and Madhavi have joined forces again for Aarya 2. On the official Twitter handle of Ram Madhvani Films, the makers shared a video, which featuring the director and Sushmita commencing the shoot.

While not much else is known about the plotline of Aarya 2, a source earlier told an Indian publication that the makers were always psyched up about taking the story ahead with a new installment.

“The idea was to continue Aarya’s story and how she deals with newer challenges, while fighting her own family. The team had been prepping up for the new season for a long time, and it is set to go on floors soon. The show would mostly launch sometime later this year,” the source told.

The actor shared her acceptance speech video on her Instagram profile. “Of the many things I have learnt over the years as an actor and a person is that everything we do in our lives needs a teamwork. This moment, this honour is also a result of teamwork,” the actor said in the video.

