After suffering several setbacks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the makers of Sooryavanshi are reportedly contemplating a direct-to-digital release for the much-awaited action entertainer.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, Sooryavanshi was originally slated to release on March 24, 2020. However, the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent closure of theatres in lockdown led the makers to put its release on hold.

After waiting for more than a year, the makers relocated the film to April 30, 2021. But they had to postpone the film again as the second wave of coronavirus started wreaking havoc in several states across India, including Maharashtra.

Several media outlets report that the unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases in the state of Maharashtra could force Rohit Shetty and co-producer Karan Johar to release Sooryavanshi on a digital platform.

A source close to the development tells a publication that if either cinemas do not open or the impact of coronavirus increases manifold and audiences do not come to theatres, or in some states theatres open and in others they don’t, in those scenarios the makers will have to explore all options.

The source goes on to add that either pure VOD (video on demand) routes or TVOD/PPV (pay per view) routes like what the makers of Mulan are planning could be taken. Or part theatrical/part TVOD or in some state/countries theatrical and some state digital. Basically, the team will not like to shift release date further and ideally look for theatrical or any other hybrid measure for the best possible release of the film.

Jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment, Dharma Productions, and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Sooryavanshi has superstar Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameos as Singham and Simmba respectively.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.