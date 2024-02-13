9 C
Entertainment

Shekhar Kapur’s cook writes ‘Mr India 2’ script in an hour with AI’s help

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has revealed that his ‘11th fail’ cook wrote a script for Mr India 2 in less than an hour with help from an artificial intelligence tool.

Shekhar, who has several successful films to his credit, took to his X account and shared a picture of his cook, writing, “This is Nilesh. 11th fail. (He has) Been working with me (for) 18yrs. Cook, house boy, now more a friend. Refused to study more!”

The filmmaker added how Nilesh took help from Google Gemini to jot down the script.

“(At) 6 am he discovers Google Gemini. (At) 7 am starts writing a story for Mr India 2. (At) 8 am asks me if to read it. I’m taken aback. The great new AI creative revolution is here,” he wrote.

While Kapur and others may sound pretty excited about the use of AI, not everyone sees this as a welcome change in the creative field.

Earlier, several celebrities expressed concern about the use of Artificial Intelligence in showbiz and on celebrities.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan called AI as a great concern for the film industry. He said a lot of people have voiced objections to the face-mapping technology,

“All of us are now being subjected to face mapping, our entire body is going to be face mapped and going to be kept aside and used at any point of time,” he said, adding a popular studio in Mumbai gave him a demonstration of face mapping on Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Kapur is set to begin production on his next directorial venture, Masoom: The Next Generation, a sequel to his 1983 classic Masoom.

