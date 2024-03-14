11.8 C
Shah Rukh Khan teaches Ed Sheeran his signature pose

By: Shelbin MS

With arms wide open and a dimpled smile flashing brightly, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been leaving the audience in awe with his iconic signature pose for over three decades now. From fans to members of showbiz, people never leave a chance to imitate his romantic pose especially when they get to see him.

Surprisingly, the recent one to witness SRK’s magic is none other than the British singer Ed Sheeran. On Wednesday, Ed, who is in India for his gig, met SRK and choreographer Farah Khan.

Taking to Instagram, Ed dropped visuals from his meeting with the King Khan. In a clip, SRK can be seen teaching Ed his signature pose.

In the end, SRK gave Ed a warm hug and kiss.

“This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together….,” Ed captioned the post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Ed also recently attended a party where he bumped into singer Armaan Malik. Armaan shared a video on Instagram that showed him teaching Ed some dance moves. In the video, he can be seen teaching Ed the steps to Butta Bomma from the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

On Tuesday, Ed met actor Ayushmann Khurrana as well.

Interestingly, Ayushmann made Ed Sheeran taste his mother’s homemade pinni.

Talking about his meeting with the ‘Perfect’ hitmaker, Ayushmann said, “I have admired Ed Sheeran as an artiste for years now. As a fellow musician, I have always wanted to connect with him and discuss how his mind works. I surprised him with my mother’s homemade Pinni! This is how we have always welcomed anyone at our home. He is at our home and we need to tell him how much we love him and his music too. So, I hope this gift will be a memorable one!”

Ayushmann also shared a picture with Ed Sheeran.

Ed is all set to perform in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on March 16 as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. Singer Prateek Kuhad will perform for the crowd before the main act.

