Shah Rukh Khan says he and Mufasa are similar: ‘A king who ruled hearts, not just land’

Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, is set to lend his iconic voice to Mufasa in the Hindi dubbed version of Mufasa: The Lion King. This highly anticipated animated film also features his son Aryan Khan as Simba and younger son AbRam Khan voicing a young Mufasa. The film is scheduled for release in Indian cinemas on December 20, 2024, in multiple languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

In a recently released promotional video, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the striking similarities between his life journey and that of Mufasa, the beloved king of the Pride Lands. Reflecting on the character’s arc, he said, “This is a story about a certain king who got darkness instead of a grand legacy. But he had passion and with that passion, he rose from the ground to touch the sky. Many kings ruled the land, but he ruled the hearts of the people. He rose from this tough situation, a true king. This story sounds similar, right? But it’s a story about Mufasa.”

Shah Rukh’s reflections add a personal and emotional layer to his role as Mufasa. Known for his charm and deep emotional resonance, SRK’s voice is expected to bring unparalleled depth to the legendary lion king’s character.

The Hindi version of Mufasa: The Lion King boasts an impressive voice cast alongside Shah Rukh and his sons. The versatile Sanjay Mishra lends his voice to Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade voices Timon, Makarand Deshpande takes on Rafiki, and Meiyang Chang portrays Taka, Mufasa’s complex and intriguing brother.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Barry Jenkins, the all-new feature film delves into the origins of Mufasa. It tells the extraordinary tale of an orphaned cub who rises from adversity to become the beloved king of the Pride Lands. The film introduces audiences to Taka, a sympathetic lion and heir to a royal bloodline, as they embark on a sweeping journey filled with adventure and an unlikely group of misfits who become part of their lives.

The addition of Shah Rukh Khan’s voice to the Hindi version of the film has created a buzz among fans. This isn’t SRK’s first venture into dubbing for animated features; however, his involvement with his sons adds a unique emotional connection that is sure to appeal to audiences of all ages.

As anticipation builds for Mufasa: The Lion King, the film promises not just a visually stunning cinematic experience but also one that resonates deeply with audiences. The combination of timeless storytelling, state-of-the-art animation, and the unparalleled talent of Shah Rukh Khan and his family ensures that the Hindi version of the film will be a memorable addition to Disney’s legacy.