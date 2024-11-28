Aishwarya Rai drops ‘Bachchan’ surname amid divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan | Watch video

The internet is abuzz with rumors surrounding the possible separation of Bollywood power couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Adding fuel to the speculation, the actress appeared at the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai, where her name was displayed on screen as “Aishwarya Rai | International Star,” omitting the “Bachchan” surname.

Several photos and videos from the event have since gone viral, further intensifying public curiosity about the state of their marriage.

At the forum, Aishwarya delivered an impactful speech on women’s empowerment, garnering attention for her poise and grace. However, the omission of the “Bachchan” surname overshadowed her message, with fans and media interpreting it as a subtle hint at a personal transition. Neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has officially addressed the separation rumors, but their recent actions have kept the rumor mill active.

“This gathering is more than just an event, it is a legacy of empowerment it is an honor, an absolute privilege to be here, at the global women’s forum in Dubai 2024

Speculation about trouble in their marriage has been circulating for months, with notable incidents adding to the chatter. In July, the couple arrived separately at a high-profile wedding, which many interpreted as a sign of discord. Further fueling the rumors, Abhishek Bachchan liked an Instagram post that discussed the rise of “grey divorces,” or separations among couples married for a long time. The post included a statement that read, “Why love stops being easy” and explored reasons behind older couples deciding to part ways.

While neither has commented on the divorce rumors, Abhishek has spoken publicly about his appreciation for Aishwarya’s role as a dedicated mother. In an interview with The Hindu, he drew a parallel between his wife and his mother, Jaya Bachchan, highlighting the sacrifices both women made for their families.

Abhishek noted how Aishwarya chose to step back from her flourishing acting career to focus on raising their daughter Aaradhya, born in November 2011. “In my household, I’m lucky I get to go out and make movies, but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya, and I thank her immensely for that. Kids don’t see you as a third person; they see you as their first person,” he said.

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2007 in a grand ceremony, has long been seen as one of Bollywood’s most iconic pairs. Their combined star power and public appearances have kept them under the spotlight throughout their relationship. While the rumors persist, the couple’s silence on the matter has left fans and the media guessing about the future of their marriage.

As discussions about their relationship continue to dominate headlines, the public remains divided, with some dismissing the rumors as baseless and others speculating about a potential announcement.