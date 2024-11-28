‘I had to learn how to breathe again’: Angelina Jolie opens up about playing opera singer Maria Callas

Angelina Jolie’s transformation into opera legend Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín’s biopic Maria marks a profound chapter in her acting career. Released in theaters before its Netflix debut on December 11, the film delves into Callas’s final days, portraying her struggle with isolation, lost talent, and the weight of her public persona. Jolie’s riveting performance has already sparked awards buzz, with many calling it her most commanding role in over a decade.

Preparing for the role was no small feat for Jolie, who revealed that embodying Callas required her to “learn how to breathe again.”

Reflecting on the process, she shared, “All of us, we really don’t realize where things land in our body over a lifetime of different experiences and where we hold it to protect ourselves. We hold it in our stomachs. We hold it in our chest. We breathe from a different place when we’re nervous or we’re sad. The first few weeks were the hardest because my body had to open, and I had to breathe again. And that was a discovery of how much I wasn’t.”

The challenge of portraying the tragic opera singer unearthed emotions within Jolie that even she hadn’t fully confronted. Set primarily in Callas’s Paris apartment, the film explores her solitude and the complexities of her identity as a celebrated artist struggling to reconcile “Callas” with “Maria.”

- Advertisement -

Screenwriter Steven Knight weaves poignant dialogue into the narrative, including a line Jolie says she deeply relates to: “I took liberties all my life, and the world took liberties with me.”

When asked if the line resonated, Jolie admitted, “Yeah, yeah.” After a thoughtful pause, she added, “I know she was a public person because she loved her work. And I’m a public person because I love my work, not because I like being public. I think some people are more comfortable with a public life, and I’ve never been fully comfortable with it.”

For Jolie, the role came at a pivotal moment. Having spent years directing films and prioritizing her six children, she worked sparingly over the last eight years. “My choices for quite a few years were whatever was smart financially and short. I worked very little,” she said.

Her return to acting with Maria not only marks a professional resurgence but also a deeply personal journey. Her two eldest children, Maddox and Pax, worked on the set, witnessing an emotional side of their mother they hadn’t seen before.

“They had certainly seen me sad in my life. But I don’t cry in front of my children like that,” Jolie said, describing how Callas’s story dredged up buried pain. While Jolie refrained from discussing her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt, it’s evident that her personal struggles informed her portrayal of the opera icon.

Director Pablo Larraín, known for biographical dramas like Jackie and Spencer, handpicked Jolie for the role, believing she embodied the magnetism and enigmatic spirit of Callas. “The enigmatic diva that’s come to a point in her life where she has to take control of her life again. But the weight of her experience, of her music, of her singing, everything, is on her back. And she carries that,” Larraín said.

The Chilean filmmaker grew up enchanted by opera, and his fascination with Callas stems from her near-perfect yet fragile voice. “I hear something near perfection, but at the same time, it’s something that’s about to be destroyed,” Larraín explained.

Jolie also found parallels between herself and Callas. “There’s a loneliness that we both share. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. I think people can be alone and lonely sometimes, and that can be part of who they are,” she reflected.

As Maria gains critical acclaim, it may not only redefine Callas’s legacy but also serve as a defining moment in Jolie’s career. A third Oscar nomination for Jolie seems within reach, cementing her place as a performer capable of channeling profound vulnerability and strength.