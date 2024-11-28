9.4 C
‘Blank Space is a song I’ll always listen to forever’: Travis Kelce on falling for Taylor Swift’s hits

By: vibhuti

Date:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men's Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce recently revealed his deepening appreciation for Taylor Swift’s music, singling out two of her iconic songs in a candid conversation. During a bonus episode of the New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, Kelce opened up about how he came to love Swift’s Lover album track Death by a Thousand Cuts.

He explained how watching Swift’s 2019 NPR Tiny Desk concert was a transformative experience. “I fell in love with the tenth track on Swift’s Lover album after watching her perform it during a Tiny Desk concert,” he said, referring to the acoustic rendition that captivated fans worldwide. However, in recounting the experience, Kelce humorously stumbled over the acronym, calling NPR “NRP.”

Kelce’s enthusiasm for Swift’s music didn’t stop there. Responding to a viewer’s question about the one Taylor Swift song he could listen to for the rest of his life, Kelce picked Blank Space, the second track from Swift’s 2014 album 1989. “Blank Space is a song that I’ll always listen to forever,” he gushed, adding, “It’s just unbelievable, everything about it.”

The podcast episode sparked excitement among Swifties, leading many to revisit her Tiny Desk performance. Comments flooded the video’s page, with fans joking about returning after Kelce’s remarks. One wrote, “Who is watching again after Travis mentioned this?” Another added, “Always love a reason to revisit this performance! Thanks, Trav.”

Kelce’s candid admiration for Swift’s artistry and her ability to craft deeply resonant songs has further fueled interest in their rumored relationship, which has been a hot topic among fans and media alike.

While Kelce has become an NFL icon, his heartfelt acknowledgment of Swift’s music showcases another side of him—one that appreciates the emotional depth and creativity that her songs embody.

As fans eagerly await more from the duo, one thing is clear: whether on the football field or behind the mic, Kelce knows how to capture hearts, just like Swift’s timeless hits.

