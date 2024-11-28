‘Janhvi has seen that vulnerable side of me’: Arjun Kapoor on evolving bond with his stepsisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is receiving widespread acclaim for his performance as Danger Lanka in Singham Again, recently opened up about his heartwarming relationship with his stepsisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Reflecting on how their bond has evolved over the years, Arjun shared his thoughts in an interview with Galatta India, calling the two sisters “very well brought up kids” and revealing the special connection they share.

Arjun acknowledged that their bond formed under unfortunate circumstances but has since become a source of strength for all three of them.

“It has been special. It’s unfortunate the way it happened. I wouldn’t wish it for my worst enemy. But having said that, today, we have been each other’s strength. Any good moment in my life is incomplete without Janhvi and Khushi,” Arjun said. He also mentioned Khushi’s thoughtful gesture of watching his film without being asked, which, he said, demonstrated her care for him.

Arjun went on to explain the dynamics of their relationship, revealing that he shares a slightly closer bond with Janhvi because of their closer age. However, he emphasized that both Janhvi and Khushi have been pillars of support for him, especially in understanding the ups and downs of the entertainment industry.

“They both have been really solid behind me, and I know it sounds like I am the brother who is taking care of them and all that. It’s not always like that. There are moments where you are also vulnerable,” he said.

Delving deeper, Arjun shared how Janhvi has witnessed his vulnerable side, especially during tough times in his career. “Janhvi has seen that vulnerable side of me. You question life, you question choices, you question if it’s all worth it. Negativity is a constant in our profession. The volume of it sometimes reaches a point where your head just wants to explode,” he admitted.

Despite these challenges, Arjun expressed immense pride in how his sisters have stood by him and managed their own journeys. “Both of them are just happy for me. I’m glad they’re doing so well and am happy to say that they are very well brought up kids,” he said, expressing his love and admiration for them.

For those unfamiliar with the Kapoor family dynamics, Arjun and his sister Anshula are the children of Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Janhvi and Khushi, on the other hand, are Boney Kapoor’s daughters from his second marriage to the late actress Sridevi. While their paths converged unexpectedly, their journey of becoming a united family has been one of mutual respect, care, and shared strength.