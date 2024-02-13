9 C
London
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment‘Scoop’ Trailer: Netflix film recreates Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC interview
Entertainment

‘Scoop’ Trailer: Netflix film recreates Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC interview

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Archana Kochhar appointed as designer for 71st Miss World pageant

Famed fashion designer Archana Kochhar, who has been appointed...
Entertainment

Ranveer promotes men’s sexual health with adult star

Actor Ranveer Singh on Monday left everyone surprised with...
Entertainment

Kate Winslet: Being famous after ‘Titanic’ release was horrible

Oscar winner Kate Winslet says she chose to do...
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone to present honour at BAFTA Awards

Actress Deepika Padukone will present an award at the...
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran to perform in Mumbai

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is set to perform in...

A week after dropping the first look pictures, Netflix has released the first trailer for Scoop, its film which recreates Prince Andrew’s notorious interview with Emily Maitlis on the BBC’s Newsnight in 2019.

The interview saw the Duke talk candidly about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations brought against him by Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre.

The film stars Gillian Anderson as former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis opposite Rufus Sewell as the Duke.

Scoop is a behind-the-scenes look at how the interview was secured and the way it unfolded. It is based on the similarly titled memoir Scoops by Sam McAllister, the Newsnight producer who negotiated between the studio and Buckingham Palace to secure the interview. McAlister is played on screen by Billie Piper.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Inspired by real events, SCOOP is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview – Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC Newsnight appearance. From the tension of producer Sam McAlister’s high-stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis’ jaw-dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, SCOOP takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it. To get an interview this big, you have to be bold.”

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Netflix wrote in the caption, “To get an interview this big, you have to be bold. Inspired by Prince Andrew’s infamous Newsnight interview comes a new film starring Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper, and Rufus Sewell. Scoop premieres April 5.”

Directed by Philip Martin and written by Peter Moffatt and Geoff Bussetil, the upcoming film is set to stream exclusively on Netflix from April 5, 2024.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Ranveer promotes men’s sexual health with adult star
Next article
Archana Kochhar appointed as designer for 71st Miss World pageant

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Archana Kochhar appointed as designer for 71st Miss World pageant

Entertainment 0
Famed fashion designer Archana Kochhar, who has been appointed...

Azhar Ali dropped by Labour in Rochdale over Israel comments

Headline Story 0
Azhar Ali, previously Labour’s choice for the upcoming Rochdale...

Ranveer promotes men’s sexual health with adult star

Entertainment 0
Actor Ranveer Singh on Monday left everyone surprised with...

Popular

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

Imran Khan asks supporters to wait by poll stations after vote

Pakistan news 0
Jailed former Pakistani premier Imran Khan urged his supporters...

Asians rally round King

Headline Story 0
THE British Asian community, which has long been supported...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc