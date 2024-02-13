‘Scoop’ Trailer: Netflix film recreates Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC interview

A week after dropping the first look pictures, Netflix has released the first trailer for Scoop, its film which recreates Prince Andrew’s notorious interview with Emily Maitlis on the BBC’s Newsnight in 2019.

The interview saw the Duke talk candidly about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the allegations brought against him by Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre.

The film stars Gillian Anderson as former BBC journalist Emily Maitlis opposite Rufus Sewell as the Duke.

Scoop is a behind-the-scenes look at how the interview was secured and the way it unfolded. It is based on the similarly titled memoir Scoops by Sam McAllister, the Newsnight producer who negotiated between the studio and Buckingham Palace to secure the interview. McAlister is played on screen by Billie Piper.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Inspired by real events, SCOOP is the inside account of the tenacious journalism that landed an earthshattering interview – Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC Newsnight appearance. From the tension of producer Sam McAlister’s high-stakes negotiations with Buckingham Palace, all the way to Emily Maitlis’ jaw-dropping, forensic showdown with the Prince, SCOOP takes us inside the story, with the women who would stop at nothing to get it. To get an interview this big, you have to be bold.”

Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Netflix wrote in the caption, “To get an interview this big, you have to be bold. Inspired by Prince Andrew’s infamous Newsnight interview comes a new film starring Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper, and Rufus Sewell. Scoop premieres April 5.”

Directed by Philip Martin and written by Peter Moffatt and Geoff Bussetil, the upcoming film is set to stream exclusively on Netflix from April 5, 2024.

