Entertainment

‘Schirkoa’ to premiere at the Int’l Film Fest of Rotterdam

By: Shelbin MS

Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust, a sci-fi animation movie from first-time filmmaker Ishan Shukla, will have its world premiere at the 2024 edition of the International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR).

The movie, which features an ensemble voice cast of Golshifteh Farahani, Asia Argento, Soko, Shabaz Sarwar, Tibu Fortes, King Khan, Denzil Smith, and John Sutton, will be screened as part of the festival’s Bright Future programme, a press release said.

According to the IFFR organisers, the segment showcases a selection of feature-length debuts, characterised by original subject matter and an individual style, representing the cutting edge of contemporary filmmaking.

Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust chronicles the story of a dystopian world where people are made to wear paper bags over their heads to dissolve differences.

The well-oiled system starts crumbling when whispers of a land where freedom reigns begin to spread. The hero, a fresh council member in love with a free-spirited girl, finds himself involved in a complicated net of incidents that open his eyes to a new reality, the official plotline read.

The movie is based on Shukla’s 2016 short film of the same title, which was screened at over 120 international film festivals, won multiple awards, and was longlisted for the Academy Awards.

“Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust is the culmination of my decade-long journey dedicated to crafting a film that transcends boundaries and mediums. I am truly exhilarated that this narrative, reflecting our zeitgeist, is on the brink of being unveiled to the world,” Shukla said.

The animated film also features guest voices of filmmakers Karan Johar, Shekhar Kapur, Anurag Kashyap, actor-singer Piyush Mishra, Filipino director Lav Diaz and French auteur Gasper Noe.

Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust is an Indo-French-German co-production between Red Cigarette Media, Shukla’s Vadodara-based animation studio, Dissidenz Films, and Rapid Eye Movies, in association with Civic Studios, and French Sofica Cofinova 18. It is executive produced by Civic Studios’ founder Anushka Shah and co-produced by Samir Sarkar.

The International Film Festival of Rotterdam will be held from January 24 to February 4.

