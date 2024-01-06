5.3 C
London
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentAjay Devgn returns to headline ‘Raid 2’
EntertainmentHeadline news

Ajay Devgn returns to headline ‘Raid 2’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline news

Bangladesh general elections scheduled for January 7

Bangladesh is set to hold general elections on Sunday...
Entertainment

‘Schirkoa’ to premiere at the Int’l Film Fest of Rotterdam

Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust, a sci-fi animation movie...
Entertainment

BAFTA unveils longlists for 2024 film awards

The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards announced on Friday 24...
Entertainment

Subhash Ghai to attend Ram Temple inauguration

Director Subash Ghai who has been invited to the...
Entertainment

Sundance 2024 jurors include Mira Nair and Shaunak Sen

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and Oscar-nominated documentary director...

Well-known Hindi film actor Ajay Devgn is officially returning to headline the sequel to his 2018 hit Raid, the makers announced on Saturday.

Titled Raid 2, the movie is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first part that saw Devgn playing the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

The sequel, which has started production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

The film will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024, T-Series announced on its social media handles.

“The wait is over! Ajay Devgn is back as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, ready to bring another true case to the big screen on 15th November 2024,” the studio posted on Instagram.

Raid, which also featured Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’Cruz, was based on the real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s.

According to the makers, Raid 2 will celebrate the “unsung heroes of the Income Tax Department” and narrate a true case from their books.

The movie has started shooting in Mumbai and will also be extensively filmed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Devgn will be next seen in Maidaan, a period sports drama, as well as Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again and Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
‘Schirkoa’ to premiere at the Int’l Film Fest of Rotterdam
Next article
Bangladesh general elections scheduled for January 7

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Bangladesh general elections scheduled for January 7

Headline news 0
Bangladesh is set to hold general elections on Sunday...

Former Conservative minister Chris Skidmore resigns

UK News 0
Former energy minister, Chris Skidmore announced on Friday (5)...

India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh to visit UK

Headline Story 0
India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to commence...

Popular

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

World Bank calls for overhaul of Pakistan’s economic policies

Business 0
PAKISTAN’s current economic model is not working, a top...

Shah Rukh’s ‘Dunki’ crosses £40 million mark globally

Entertainment 0
Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Dunki has crossed the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc