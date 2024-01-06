BAFTA unveils longlists for 2024 film awards

The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards announced on Friday 24 categories worth of longlists of films that will advance to final round voting.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon are leading with 15 longlist spots each, while other films appearing in various categories include Poor Things (14), Maestro (12), and Saltburn (11).

Round two, which determines the final nominees, started on Friday and will close in one week.

The second round of voting will see the various lists whittled down before the final nominations are announced on Thursday 18th January ahead of the ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall one month later.

You can see the full list of longlisted films in all categories – also including Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress – below.

BEST FILM

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

All of Us Strangers

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

The Deepest Breath

The Great Escaper

How to Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

One Life

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Tetris

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama

The End We Start From

How To Have Sex

If the Streets Were on Fire

Is There Anybody Out There?

Polite Society

Rye Lane

Scrapper

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

The Boy And The Heron

The Eight Mountains

Fallen Leaves

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone of Interest

DOCUMENTARY

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

The Deepest Breath

High & Low – John Galliano

Little Richard: I Am Everything

Mad About The Boy: The Noël Coward Story

The Pigeon Tunnel

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

ANIMATED FILM

The Boy And The Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

DIRECTOR

Anatomy of a Fall

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Priscilla

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

The Zone of Interest

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Air

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Rye Lane

Saltburn

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Dumb Money

The Killer

Killers of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

LEADING ACTRESS

Annette Bening, NYAD

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Lily Gladstone, Killers of The Flower Moon

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Mia McKenna-Bruce, How to Have Sex

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

LEADING ACTOR

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Colman Domingo, Rustin

George MacKay, Femme

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of The Flower Moon

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Teo Yoo, Past Lives

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

America Ferrera, Barbie

Cara Jade Myers, Killers of The Flower Moon

Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, NYAD

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Anthony Hopkins, One Life

Ben Whishaw, Passages

Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Jamie Bell, All of Us Strangers

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers

Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

CASTING

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

How to Have Sex

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Saltburn

Scrapper

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Barbie

The Creator

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

The Zone of Interest

COSTUME DESIGN

Asteroid City

Barbie

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Wonka

EDITING

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

The Zone of Interest

MAKE UP & HAIR

Barbie

Ferrari

Golda

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

Wonka

ORIGINAL SCORE

American Fiction

Barbie

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Wonka

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Asteroid City

Barbie

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Barbie

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Wonka

SOUND

Barbie

Ferrari

Killers of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Crab Day

Sweet Like Lemons

The Smeds and The Smoos

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

World to Roam

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Essex Girls

Festival of Slaps

Finding Alaa

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Jill, Uncredited

Mighty Penguins

The One Note Man

Such A Lovely Day

Yellow