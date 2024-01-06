6.2 C
London
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentBAFTA unveils longlists for 2024 film awards
EntertainmentHeadline news

BAFTA unveils longlists for 2024 film awards

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

‘Schirkoa’ to premiere at the Int’l Film Fest of Rotterdam

Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust, a sci-fi animation movie...
Entertainment

Subhash Ghai to attend Ram Temple inauguration

Director Subash Ghai who has been invited to the...
Entertainment

Sundance 2024 jurors include Mira Nair and Shaunak Sen

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and Oscar-nominated documentary director...
Entertainment

Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ to release in Spanish

Prabhas starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire shows no...
Entertainment

’12th Fail’ to close Macau’s Asia-Europe Young Cinema Film Fest

Actor Vikrant Massey‘s recently released biopic drama film 12th...

The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards announced on Friday 24 categories worth of longlists of films that will advance to final round voting.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon are leading with 15 longlist spots each, while other films appearing in various categories include Poor Things (14), Maestro (12), and Saltburn (11).

Round two, which determines the final nominees, started on Friday and will close in one week.

The second round of voting will see the various lists whittled down before the final nominations are announced on Thursday 18th January ahead of the ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall one month later.

You can see the full list of longlisted films in all categories – also including Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress – below.

BEST FILM

All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

All of Us Strangers
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
The Deepest Breath
The Great Escaper
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
One Life
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Tetris
Wonka
The Zone of Interest

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Earth Mama
The End We Start From
How To Have Sex
If the Streets Were on Fire
Is There Anybody Out There?
Polite Society
Rye Lane
Scrapper

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
The Boy And The Heron
The Eight Mountains
Fallen Leaves
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest

DOCUMENTARY

20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
The Deepest Breath
High & Low – John Galliano
Little Richard: I Am Everything
Mad About The Boy: The Noël Coward Story
The Pigeon Tunnel
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!

ANIMATED FILM

The Boy And The Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish

DIRECTOR

Anatomy of a Fall
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Priscilla
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
The Zone of Interest

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Air
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Rye Lane
Saltburn

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Dumb Money
The Killer
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Wonka
The Zone of Interest

LEADING ACTRESS

Annette Bening, NYAD
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Lily Gladstone, Killers of The Flower Moon
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Mia McKenna-Bruce, How to Have Sex
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane

LEADING ACTOR

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rustin
George MacKay, Femme
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of The Flower Moon
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Teo Yoo, Past Lives

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

America Ferrera, Barbie
Cara Jade Myers, Killers of The Flower Moon
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, NYAD
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Anthony Hopkins, One Life
Ben Whishaw, Passages
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Jamie Bell, All of Us Strangers
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie

CASTING

All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Saltburn
Scrapper

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Barbie
The Creator
Ferrari
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
The Zone of Interest

COSTUME DESIGN

Asteroid City
Barbie
Ferrari
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Wonka

EDITING

All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
The Zone of Interest

MAKE UP & HAIR

Barbie
Ferrari
Golda
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Wonka

ORIGINAL SCORE

American Fiction
Barbie
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Wonka

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Asteroid City
Barbie
Ferrari
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Wonka
The Zone of Interest

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Barbie
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Wonka

SOUND

Barbie
Ferrari
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Wonka
The Zone of Interest

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Crab Day
Sweet Like Lemons
The Smeds and The Smoos
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
World to Roam

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Essex Girls
Festival of Slaps
Finding Alaa
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Jill, Uncredited
Mighty Penguins
The One Note Man
Such A Lovely Day
Yellow

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Subhash Ghai to attend Ram Temple inauguration
Next article
‘Schirkoa’ to premiere at the Int’l Film Fest of Rotterdam

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

‘Schirkoa’ to premiere at the Int’l Film Fest of Rotterdam

Entertainment 0
Schirkoa: In Lies We Trust, a sci-fi animation movie...

A year of elections

Headline Story 0
BILLIONS of voters across south Asia, the UK and...

Rushdie stabbing trial postponed over memoir release

News 0
THE trial of the man charged with stabbing Salman...

Popular

Nearly three million urgent cancer tests conducted in England

Health 0
In the last 12 months, new analysis from NHS...

World Bank calls for overhaul of Pakistan’s economic policies

Business 0
PAKISTAN’s current economic model is not working, a top...

Shah Rukh’s ‘Dunki’ crosses £40 million mark globally

Entertainment 0
Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Dunki has crossed the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc