Entertainment

Saif discharged from hospital following elbow surgery

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Actor Saif Ali Khan was on Tuesday discharged from the hospital, a day after he underwent elbow surgery here.

The 53-year-old actor was reportedly admitted to the city’s Kokilaben Hospital after an old injury got triggered while performing an action sequence on his new film.

On Tuesday afternoon, Saif was spotted outside his Bandra house sporting a grey-colored arm sling in his left hand. He was accompanied by his actor-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Previously, Saif had issued a statement after reports of his surgery started doing the rounds on social media.

“This injury and the surgery that followed is a part of the wear and tear of what we do. I am very happy to be in such amazing surgical hands and thank all well-wishers for their love and concern,” he had said post-surgery without specifying the nature of the injury.

The actor reportedly sustained the injury while shooting for Vishal Bhardwaj-directed “Rangoon” in 2017. According to a source, the actor was admitted to the hospital on Monday where he underwent elbow surgery.

Saif will next be seen in Devara, also starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

