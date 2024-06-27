Ranveer Singh’s hilarious photoshopped picture with Oprah Winfrey goes viral

Ranveer Singh recently shared a funny picture on Instagram that quickly went viral. His friend, photographer Rohan Shrestha, had met Oprah Winfrey at an event in Dubai and posted a picture with her.

Feeling a bit left out, Ranveer decided to get creative. He photoshopped himself into the picture with Oprah and Rohan, making it look like he was part of the moment. He humorously captioned it “Lovely memories” with a heart emoji, and in the edited image, it appeared as though he was holding Oprah’s arm and smiling brightly.

Rohan Shrestha found Ranveer’s funny edit highly amusing and shared it on his own Instagram, calling it the best thing ever. The playful interaction between the friends caught the attention of other celebrities as well.

Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, and Navya Nanda were among those who congratulated Rohan on his original photo with Oprah and enjoyed Ranveer’s humorous addition.

In other news, Ranveer Singh and his wife, Deepika Padukone, recently went on a babymoon to London. The couple was spotted at the airport, holding hands and looking happy. They were also seen together at a cafe in London, enjoying their time before the arrival of their baby.

This trip comes amid the buzz around Deepika’s latest movie, Kalki 2898 AD, which has just been released. The film, inspired by the mythology of Kali Yuga and the Kalki avatar, stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani alongside Deepika.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is gearing up for his next big project, Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar. Fans are eagerly anticipating his performance in this highly anticipated film. The couple’s professional successes and personal milestones are keeping them in the spotlight, much to the delight of their fans.