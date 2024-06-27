Ben Affleck spotted with his wedding ring amidst divorce rumors

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might not be getting divorced after all. Recently, Ben was seen wearing his wedding ring in Los Angeles, suggesting that things might be improving between them.

The sighting took place as he was leaving his office on a Tuesday (25) evening, dressed in a navy blue suit with a white button-up shirt underneath. He carried a black duffle bag over his shoulder and held what appeared to be a cold coffee in his other hand.

This is notable because just a week ago, Affleck was spotted without his wedding ring while having lunch with his daughter, Violet, at the Tasty Noodle House in Los Angeles. During that outing, he wore a plain white t-shirt under a flannel shirt, complete with his signature Nike sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez recently made headlines for her solo trip to Italy, where she was reportedly taking time to reflect on her marriage. Despite the divorce rumors, the couple, who married in 2022, have continued to spend time together with their family. Jennifer attended Ben’s son Samuel’s middle school graduation, showing support for their blended family.

At the graduation, Jennifer appeared happy and in good spirits, wearing a stylish beige dress with a scalloped hem and matching heels. She complemented her look with a low bun and nude makeup, adding a touch of elegance to the event.

Their recent appearances together and Ben’s decision to wear his wedding ring again may indicate that they are working on their relationship. The couple’s efforts to maintain a united front, especially by attending family events together, suggest that they are prioritizing their family and trying to navigate through their issues.

Fans of the couple are hopeful that these signs point to a reconciliation and that they will continue to work on their marriage, despite the challenges they have faced.