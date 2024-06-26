Sharmila Tagore lauds daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor’s film ‘Crew’ despite its ‘absurdity’

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, a stalwart of Indian cinema for over six decades, recently shared her thoughts on her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor’s latest movie, Crew. In a candid interview, Sharmila described the film as “absurd beyond belief” but praised its significant box office success.

She believes that such achievements will inspire more producers to invest in female-led films. Crew also features Tabu and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles.

In a conversation with Kapil Sibal on his YouTube channel Dil Se Kapil Sibal, Sharmila called Crew an “entertaining” movie despite its far-fetched storyline. She highlighted the film’s unique appeal, saying, “It’s absurd, of course, beyond belief. But there are three women pulling off this adventure—one is landing a plane, another is breaking into a safe, and they’re all doing these incredible things together. The camaraderie between them is excellent.”

Sharmila emphasized that the commercial success of Crew is crucial for the industry. She noted, “Crew has done very well at the box office. The fact that three women are leading the narrative and the film is successful will encourage more filmmakers to create women-centric movies.”

Sharmila also mentioned other female-led films, such as Deepika Padukone’s Piku and Kiran Rao’s recent hit Laapataa Ladies, as examples of how cinema is evolving. She stressed the importance of supporting films with strong female leads to reflect this change in the industry.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Crew grossed nearly Rs 90 crore (approximately $11 million) at the domestic box office, making it the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year, behind Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter and Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan. Fighter earned Rs 200 crore (around $24 million) in India, while Shaitaan” garnered Rs 150 crore (about $18 million).

Sharmila Tagore’s endorsement of Crew and its success highlights a positive trend toward more inclusive and diverse storytelling in Bollywood, promising a brighter future for films led by female actors.