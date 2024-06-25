‘Heeramandi’ actor Sonakshi Sinha marries long-term boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in intimate Mumbai ceremony

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi and daughter of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in a civil ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday (23). She had kept her relationship private until the wedding.

The intimate wedding took place at Sinha’s Bandra residence, attended by close family and friends. The couple shared the first pictures from their white-themed wedding, later hosting a grand reception at the celebrity-favorite restaurant Bastian in Mumbai.

For the wedding ceremony, Sinha wore an elegant white ensemble, while Zaheer complemented her in a matching white outfit. At the vibrant wedding reception, Sinha stunned in a red Banarasi saree and red sindhoor, symbolizing her new marital status, while Iqbal looked dapper in a traditional white kurta and pyjama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

The reception saw the presence of Bollywood’s elite, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, Saira Banu, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Kajol, and Huma Qureshi. Sonakshi’s parents, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, were also in attendance, dispelling previous rumors of disapproval. Shatrughan’s presence was particularly significant, given recent speculations about his stance on the marriage. He had previously stated, “I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Her happiness is my happiness and vice versa. She has every right to choose her partner and the other details of her wedding.”

- Advertisement -

Post-wedding, Sonakshi took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support. She posted a heartfelt message along with photos from the reception, where she is seen kissing Zaheer on the forehead. She wrote, “Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention… we don’t know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us.”

The couple’s wedding was not without its share of rumors. Initially, there were whispers about the Sinha family’s disapproval of the interfaith marriage. However, the family’s united front at the wedding silenced these speculations. When asked about his absence from the wedding, Sonakshi’s brother Luv Sinha stated, “Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

The duo have been very private about their relationship. They first met at a party hosted by Salman Khan and worked together in the 2022 film Double XL. Their relationship became public only in 2023 when they appeared together at Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s Eid celebration. Since then, they have shared glimpses of their relationship on social media, with posts featuring heartfelt messages and romantic pictures.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding was a blend of intimate family moments and grand celebrations. Despite the initial secrecy and rumors, the couple’s love story culminated in a joyous event, celebrated by family, friends, and Bollywood’s finest.