Mindy Kaling announces birth of third child in heartwarming birthday post

American actress and comedian, Mindy Kaling, 45, announced the birth of her third child on social media, revealing that her daughter was born in February 2024 after a private pregnancy. On her birthday, June 24, Kaling shared the joyous news, describing her new daughter as the ‘best birthday present’ she could have imagined.

Kaling posted three photos on Instagram: one of her children, Katherine (6) and Spencer (3), with their new baby sister; another of herself with her baby bump; and a third taken at the hospital with her older children.

She also shared her reflections on motherhood, saying, “When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

The news of Kaling’s secret pregnancy and birth took many by surprise, prompting numerous comments on social media. One person wrote, “The way you’ve shocked us three times with three different kids! CONGRATULATIONS!!!” Another commented, “How does one have three whole children without being seen in public pregnant?”

Other comments included, “You are stealthy with your pregnancies!!! Gorgeous!!” and “Queen of secretly giving birth.” A fan also remarked, “How are you so good at hiding your pregnancies!?? Congratulations…” Actor Reese Witherspoon added, “Beautifully said…”

Kaling has consistently kept her children out of the public eye since the birth of her first child, Katherine, in 2017, and she has never revealed the identity of their father.