29.3 C
New York
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentMindy Kaling announces birth of third child in heartwarming birthday post
Entertainment

Mindy Kaling announces birth of third child in heartwarming birthday post

By: vibhuti

Date:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Mindy Kaling attends the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2024 on May 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery)

Related stories

American actress and comedian, Mindy Kaling, 45, announced the birth of her third child on social media, revealing that her daughter was born in February 2024 after a private pregnancy. On her birthday, June 24, Kaling shared the joyous news, describing her new daughter as the ‘best birthday present’ she could have imagined.

Kaling posted three photos on Instagram: one of her children, Katherine (6) and Spencer (3), with their new baby sister; another of herself with her baby bump; and a third taken at the hospital with her older children.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)

She also shared her reflections on motherhood, saying, “When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

The news of Kaling’s secret pregnancy and birth took many by surprise, prompting numerous comments on social media. One person wrote, “The way you’ve shocked us three times with three different kids! CONGRATULATIONS!!!” Another commented, “How does one have three whole children without being seen in public pregnant?”

Other comments included, “You are stealthy with your pregnancies!!! Gorgeous!!” and “Queen of secretly giving birth.” A fan also remarked, “How are you so good at hiding your pregnancies!?? Congratulations…” Actor Reese Witherspoon added, “Beautifully said…”

- Advertisement -

Kaling has consistently kept her children out of the public eye since the birth of her first child, Katherine, in 2017, and she has never revealed the identity of their father.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Viral video shows Indian actor Nagarjuna’s bodyguard pushing handicapped fan, sparking row
Next article
‘Heeramandi’ actor Sonakshi Sinha marries long-term boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in intimate Mumbai ceremony

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

IGF Archer-Amish Award: New literary award to honour Indian fiction

News 0
Lord Jeffrey Archer and Amish Tripathi have announced the...

US Surgeon General declares gun violence a ‘public health crisis’

News 0
The US Surgeon General, Vivek Murthy, has proclaimed gun...

Julian Assange released from UK prison after five years of detention

News 0
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been released from a...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc