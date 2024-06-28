22.5 C
New York
Friday, June 28, 2024
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentActor Ravi Dubey says 'divine grace' after his song 'Ve Haaniyaan' surpasses...
Entertainment

Actor Ravi Dubey says ‘divine grace’ after his song ‘Ve Haaniyaan’ surpasses Miley Cyrus’s ‘Flowers’

By: vibhuti

Date:

Actor-producer couple Ravi Dubey (L) and Sargun Mehta (R) starring in their song, 'Ve Haaniyan' which broke the records with 100 million views on YouTube. (Photo credit: @ravidubey2312)

Related stories

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh’s hilarious photoshopped picture with Oprah Winfrey goes viral

Ranveer Singh recently shared a funny picture on Instagram...
Entertainment

Ben Affleck spotted with his wedding ring amidst divorce rumors

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might not be getting...
Entertainment

Sharmila Tagore lauds daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor’s film ‘Crew’ despite its ‘absurdity’

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, a stalwart of Indian cinema...
Entertainment

Nagarjuna apologizes to differently-abled fan after Mumbai airport incident

Nagarjuna recently made headlines when his bodyguard pushed a...
Entertainment

Local wedding band in India’s Jaipur plays Travis Scott’s FEIN, video goes viral

A recent viral video has captured the attention of...

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, the dynamic actor-producer duo, are celebrating an unprecedented milestone with their debut song ‘Ve Haaniyaan.’ Released under their label Dreamiyata Musiic, the song has become a viral sensation, amassing over 100 million views on YouTube.

Remarkably, ‘Ve Haaniyaan’ has surpassed Miley Cyrus’ Grammy-winning track “Flowers” from 2023 on Instagram, with more than 6.2 million reels created.

In an exclusive interview, Ravi Dubey expressed his gratitude for the song’s tremendous success, attributing it to “divine grace.” He said, “It is a big thing for us. We are very encouraged, it feels really good. We never strategized anything. There is some divine grace because of which things like this are happening. We are grateful for whatever is happening.”

Dubey acknowledged the pivotal role of social media in amplifying the song’s reach and impact. “Consumption of content happened majorly on Instagram, hence we are seeing such great numbers in terms of views and people making reels on the song,” he explained.

- Advertisement -

‘Ve Haaniyaan,’ featuring Dubey and Mehta, and sung by Avvy Sra and Danny, is a deeply personal project for the couple. Dubey emphasized that it wasn’t a professional endeavor but a heartfelt one.

“With our own sense of melody, we felt that this is a great song and so, we released it on our 10th anniversary. The song is very close to our heart,” the 41-year-old shared. Mehta and Dubey began dating in 2009 and tied the knot in December 2013.

 

Dubey further shared his thoughts on the song’s creation and release. “We didn’t get any investors on board or collaborated with anyone. We felt the song was about partnership and completely resonated with it. It’s something Sargun and I stand for, when it comes to our relationship. So, we wanted to do it for ourselves.”

Looking ahead, Dubey disclosed their plans to explore different musical genres and collaborate with international artists for upcoming renditions of ‘Ve Haaniyaan.’ He concluded, “There are some very interesting things happening. In the upcoming songs, we will collaborate with some amazing artists. We are trying to touch various genres and looking at some international collaborations as well.”

The viral success of ‘Ve Haaniyaan’ marks a significant achievement for Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, showcasing their ability to connect with audiences on a deeply personal level and making a lasting impact in the world of music.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Ranveer Singh’s hilarious photoshopped picture with Oprah Winfrey goes viral

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Massive budget of multi-starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ leads to high ticket prices

Entertainment 0
Kalki 2898 AD, the highly anticipated film, is already...

Same-sex couple married in India’s Gurgaon, video goes viral

News 0
While India struggles with the same-sex law, after the...

TV star Hina Khan announces stage three breast cancer diagnosis

News 0
TV actress Hina Khan, famous for her roles in...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc