Actor Ravi Dubey says ‘divine grace’ after his song ‘Ve Haaniyaan’ surpasses Miley Cyrus’s ‘Flowers’

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, the dynamic actor-producer duo, are celebrating an unprecedented milestone with their debut song ‘Ve Haaniyaan.’ Released under their label Dreamiyata Musiic, the song has become a viral sensation, amassing over 100 million views on YouTube.

Remarkably, ‘Ve Haaniyaan’ has surpassed Miley Cyrus’ Grammy-winning track “Flowers” from 2023 on Instagram, with more than 6.2 million reels created.

In an exclusive interview, Ravi Dubey expressed his gratitude for the song’s tremendous success, attributing it to “divine grace.” He said, “It is a big thing for us. We are very encouraged, it feels really good. We never strategized anything. There is some divine grace because of which things like this are happening. We are grateful for whatever is happening.”

Dubey acknowledged the pivotal role of social media in amplifying the song’s reach and impact. “Consumption of content happened majorly on Instagram, hence we are seeing such great numbers in terms of views and people making reels on the song,” he explained.

‘Ve Haaniyaan,’ featuring Dubey and Mehta, and sung by Avvy Sra and Danny, is a deeply personal project for the couple. Dubey emphasized that it wasn’t a professional endeavor but a heartfelt one.

“With our own sense of melody, we felt that this is a great song and so, we released it on our 10th anniversary. The song is very close to our heart,” the 41-year-old shared. Mehta and Dubey began dating in 2009 and tied the knot in December 2013.

Dubey further shared his thoughts on the song’s creation and release. “We didn’t get any investors on board or collaborated with anyone. We felt the song was about partnership and completely resonated with it. It’s something Sargun and I stand for, when it comes to our relationship. So, we wanted to do it for ourselves.”

Looking ahead, Dubey disclosed their plans to explore different musical genres and collaborate with international artists for upcoming renditions of ‘Ve Haaniyaan.’ He concluded, “There are some very interesting things happening. In the upcoming songs, we will collaborate with some amazing artists. We are trying to touch various genres and looking at some international collaborations as well.”

The viral success of ‘Ve Haaniyaan’ marks a significant achievement for Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, showcasing their ability to connect with audiences on a deeply personal level and making a lasting impact in the world of music.